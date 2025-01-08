MSC Cruises to Feature Surprise Celebrities in Big Game Ad

MSC Cruises is set to air a 60-second Big Game commercial featuring two surprise celebrities aboard MSC World America.

This nationwide campaign, created in collaboration with Highdive, aims to highlight the brand’s unique offerings as it expands its presence in the U.S. Guests can indulge in luxury amenities like the MSC Yacht Club and experience Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

“Our message is clear: a cruise vacation with MSC Cruises goes far beyond traditional expectations,” stated Suzanne Salas, EVP of Marketing, eCommerce & Sales for MSC Cruises USA. “We offer the experience of a lifetime, seamlessly blending European style with American comfort. The Big Game provides an unmatched platform to showcase our inaugural campaign and our first ship designed specifically for North American guests.”

More About MSC World America

MSC World America sets sail from PortMiami on April 12, 2025! She is the brand’s largest ship for the North American market, offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, including Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve stops. Key features include:

Seven districts.

19 dining venues, including the only Eataly restaurant at sea.

18 bars and lounges featuring exciting new options like All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft Comedy Club.

The Harbour is an outdoor family venue with a swing ride, ropes course, water park, playground, relaxation areas, and grab-and-go dining.

An outdoor World Promenade for shopping, dining, and enjoying ocean views, featuring one of the longest dry slides at sea.

3-level World Galleria with bars, shops, and restaurants.

MSC Yacht Club.

MSC Cruises Happenings

MSC Cruises will celebrate the opening of its new terminal at PortMiami on April 9, making it the largest cruise terminal in the world. The cruise line will also introduce cruises from Galveston, Texas, for the first time later this year, with Alaska sailings planned for summer 2026.

