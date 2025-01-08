Jason Momoa and Blaine Halvorson’s MEILI Vodka Join Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises has announced the addition of MEILI Vodka to its “Love Line Premium Liquors” collection.

MEILI Vodka, created by actor Jason Momoa and creative director Blaine Halvorson, is known for its quality and sustainability. Produced using pure glacial water from Montana and single-distilled from natural ingredients, it delivers a smooth, balanced flavor.

MEILI Vodka reflects a commitment to environmental responsibility and can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail, allowing guests to appreciate its quality and sustainable production.

“MEILI reflects Jason and Blaine’s passion for sustainability, quality, and innovation, making it a perfect addition to the Princess Cruises ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ collection,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises. “This collaboration continues to enhance our exclusive lineup of premium beverages, giving our guests access to bold, one-of-a-kind spirits crafted by iconic personalities.”

Love Line Premium Liquors collection

MEILI Vodka is the latest addition to Princess Cruises’ “Love Line Premium Liquors,” a selection of premium spirits crafted by celebrity creators for a unique experience at sea. The collection includes:

Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey

Betty Booze and Betty Buzz by Blake Lively

Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber

Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc and Red Blends by Jason Aldean

Love Prosecco by artist Romero Britto

Kylie Minogue’s award-winning No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé

“Partnering with Princess Cruises is an incredible opportunity to share MEILI with a global audience in a unique and meaningful way,” said Momoa. “Both MEILI and Princess are rooted in creating unforgettable experiences, and we’re pumped to see our spirit become part of the ‘Love Line Premium Liquors’ collection that celebrates quality, adventure, and innovation.”

MEILI Vodka will be available on all 16 Princess Cruises ships in the coming months and will be included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier beverage packages, enhancing the brand’s commitment to innovative culinary experiences.