Explora Journeys Unveils Expeditions with Explorer Mike Horn

Explora Journeys announces a unique journey aboard EXPLORA I with renowned explorer and brand ambassador Mike Horn. From November 10-20, 2024, guests can join Horn on two expeditions to Lanzarote and La Palma islands in Spain.

Mike Horn will share his experiences and expertise through onboard talks and fitness sessions. The 11-night journey departing Barcelona will visit Cadiz, the Canary Islands, and Gibraltar before returning to Barcelona.

Two exclusive Destination Experiences

Hike the Haría Extreme Wild Trail: Join Mike Horn for a challenging hike up Lanzarote’s Haría Extreme trail. Starting from Famara, you’ll ascend the rugged cliff face, taking in breathtaking island views. The trail continues to Camino de Los Gracioseros before reaching the charming village of Haría, where you’ll enjoy lunch at the esteemed Tacande restaurant.

Guided hike on the Haría Extreme trail with Mike Horn.

Panoramic views of the island.

Lunch at Tacande restaurant.

Exploration of Haría’s picturesque streets and palm groves.

Explore La Palman, Land and Sea Adventures: Join Mike Horn in La Palma, where you’ll hike through subtropical landscapes to Porís de Candelaria, a hidden coastal village. From there, sail to Cueva Bonita, a sea cave once used by fishermen to evade pirates. Known for its breathtaking sunlit walls, this “Atlantic Sistine Chapel” is a truly unforgettable experience.