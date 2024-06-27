Crystal Unveils Two New Ships with Fincantieri

Crystal Cruises has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Fincantieri, a renowned Italian shipbuilder, to construct two new ships!

“This order is another milestone in the 40 years of productive collaboration between Fincantieri and my family that started with Sitmar Cruises, continued with Silversea and now is flourishing again with Crystal,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Executive Chairman of A&K Travel Group.

MORE ABOUT THE SHIPS

The new Crystal ships will have 690 passengers and 61,800 gross tons.

The design team includes Studio Ibsen, Studio Gem, and a third firm to be announced.

The interior design will feature high-end materials like marble, Italian fabrics, and natural materials.

The ships will have a promenade with ocean views, similar to those on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

Dining options include Umi Uma, the only Nobu at sea, and Beefbar.

The ships will also have a casino with various gaming options in an elegant setting.

The new ships will offer a spa, fitness center, and a dedicated kids’ area for family travel.

The ships will have a high crew-to-passenger ratio, providing personalized service.

“This order not only highlights the robust recovery of the cruise sector, in line with our Industrial Plan, but also reaffirms Fincantieri’s leadership, thanks to the operational excellence of our shipyards and the execution quality of our world-class supply chain,” stated Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. “We are thrilled to partner with Crystal in our pursuit of innovation and excellence, under the guidance of a shipowner who has always been close to our Group, like Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio.”

The first ship is expected to be delivered in Spring 2028, with the second ship’s delivery timeline to be announced later. The cruise line has also secured an option to build a third sister ship, with delivery planned for 2032.