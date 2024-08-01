Explora Journeys Marks First Anniversary of EXPLORA I

Today, Explora Journeys celebrates the first anniversary of EXPLORA I, its inaugural luxury ship, which embarked on its Maiden Journey on August 1, 2023.

In the past year, EXPLORA I has visited 119 ports in 45 countries, sailing from Northern Europe to the Americas and the Caribbean. Currently, the ship is exploring the Eastern Mediterranean, providing an immersive experience of the region’s history, coastlines, and cuisine.

Achille Staiano, Chief Commercial Officer, Explora Journeys said, “One year ago, we proudly welcomed EXPLORA I, the inaugural gem in our fleet of six luxurious ships, setting out to revolutionize luxury ocean travel. Designed to evoke the intimacy of a private yacht, EXPLORA I has gracefully journeyed through the vibrant Mediterranean, the majestic Northern Europe, the invigorating coasts of North America and the enchanting shores of the Caribbean. We have received incredibly high levels of satisfaction from the guests that have sailed with us so far which, naturally, we are all delighted to hear. Each journey has allowed our guests to discover the Ocean State of Mind.

ANNIVERSARY OFFER

To mark this special occasion, the brand has announced an exclusive guest offer! Guests who book from August 1-31, 2024, will receive a Journey Experience Credit of EUR 365 (USD 395) per suite for sailings starting August 23, 2024.

Throughout August, onboard celebrations will feature curated entertainment, including performances by Magali Dahan, Ben Mills, and Francesco Parrino.

Guests can enjoy unique culinary offerings, including a signature celebration cocktail, an anniversary brunch at Emporium Marketplace, and a unique dessert.

Will you be joining the EXPLORA I anniversary offer? Let us know in the comments!