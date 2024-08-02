Your Guide to Cruise Lingo

Embarking on your first cruise can be exciting yet overwhelming, especially when faced with a ton of unfamiliar terms. We’ve put together a handy glossary of essential cruise terminology to help you feel more confident and prepared for your journey. Familiarizing yourself with these terms will make your cruise experience smoother and more enjoyable.

1. Embarkation

This refers to the process of boarding the cruise ship. Typically, passengers are given a specific time to arrive at the port. After checking in and going through security, you can board the ship and start your vacation!

2. Disembarkation

The opposite of embarkation, disembarkation, is leaving the ship at the end of the cruise. It usually involves unloading luggage and going through customs if you return to your home port or transfer to another location.

3. Itinerary

The cruise’s planned route includes the ports of call and the dates you’ll be visiting each one. Itineraries can vary, so reviewing it before traveling is good to understand where you’ll be heading.

4. Port of Call

These are the stops along your cruise itinerary where the ship docks, allowing passengers to explore different destinations. Each port of call typically offers opportunities for excursions, sightseeing, and local experiences.

5. Shore Excursion

These are organized activities while the ship is docked at a port of call. Excursions range from guided tours and adventurous activities (like snorkeling or hiking) to cultural experiences (like museums or local markets). Cruises often offer pre-booked excursions, but you can also explore independently.

6. Muster Drill

A safety briefing that all passengers must attend is usually held shortly after boarding. During the muster drill, you’ll learn essential safety procedures, including how to find your life jacket and where to go in case of an emergency.

7. Cabin (or Stateroom)

The area where you’ll be staying during the cruise. Cabins can vary in size and features—from interior cabins without windows to luxurious suites with balconies. Your cabin assignment will typically be provided when you check-in.

8. All-Inclusive

Many cruise lines offer packages that include accommodations, meals, and entertainment for one price. Knowing what’s included can help you budget and plan for any additional expenses, like shore excursions and specialty dining.

9. Gratuities (Tips)

These refer to the service charges added to your bill for staff members who assist you during your cruise, including dining staff, cabin stewards, and bartenders. Some cruise lines automatically include gratuities in your booking, while others may suggest a daily rate.

10. Sea Days

On days when the cruise ship is at sea, it travels to the next destination rather than docking at a port. Sea days offer unique opportunities for relaxation and onboard activities, so be sure to take advantage of these moments.

11. Formal Night

Certain cruises designate specific evenings as “formal nights,” where passengers are encouraged to dress up for dinner and evening activities. The dress code usually involves elegant attire, so check with your cruise line for guidelines.

12. Open Seating and Assigned Dining

Cruises often offer different dining options, including open seating (where you can choose when and with whom to eat) and assigned dining (where you have a set time and table for each meal). It’s good to know your dining arrangements beforehand.

13. Enrichment Programs

These are educational workshops, classes, or talks offered onboard that focus on various interests, such as cooking, photography, or wellness. Enrichment programs are a great way to engage and learn something new while cruising..

14. Cruise Credit

A financial credit that can be used for future bookings on the same cruise line. Cruise credits may be given for various reasons, such as adjusting a reservation or showing appreciation for passenger loyalty.

Now that you’re familiar with this cruise vocabulary, you’re well on your way to feeling more confident about your upcoming voyage.