Explora Journeys Launches Exclusive Caribbean Experiences

Explora Journeys has unveiled exclusive Caribbean destination experiences that combine popular locations with unique, off-the-beaten-path ports.

EXPLORA II will arrive in the Caribbean in November 2024, followed by EXPLORA I in December 2024, offering guests luxury experiences. Both ships will visit a variety of Caribbean destinations until March 2025, including Gustavia in St. Barts, Oranjestad in Aruba, St. John’s in Antigua, Belize City, Bequia in the Grenadines, and Cozumel and Progreso in Mexico.

Koray Savas, VP of Hotel Operations at Explora Journeys, stated, “With our latest Caribbean Destination Experiences, we invite travelers to dive into a vibrant mix of tropical landscapes and diverse cultures. From snorkeling with a marine biologist in Curaçao to exploring the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal, every experience has been carefully crafted to showcase the true spirit of the Caribbean. Our team has designed these journeys to provide guests with enriching and unforgettable memories, tailored for small groups of 2–25 guests. This allows for more intimate exploration and the chance to discover hidden spots at a relaxed pace. Our goal is to offer guests a deep and meaningful connection with these captivating Caribbean islands.”

RELATED: Explora Journeys Marks First Anniversary of EXPLORA I

DESTINATION HIGHLIGHTS

Willemstad, Curaçao: A Voyage of Learning

Guests can snorkel in the reefs of Director’s Bay to explore marine life and learn about coral reef restoration from a marine biologist. The experience continues aboard the Pura Vida yacht, visiting a mangrove reservoir accessible only by boat for hiking and swimming.

Saint-Pierre, Martinique: Rum Tastings at Rhum Clément Estate

In a small group, guests will explore Martinican rum culture at Rhum Clément, the birthplace of ‘rhum agricole.’ The experience includes a guided tour of the estate, its gardens, three rum cellars, and barrel-aged rum tastings paired with chef-crafted foods.

Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy: Beachside Dining at Rosewood Le Guanahani

Guests can enjoy a day at the five-star Rosewood Le Guanahani resort, featuring a three-course meal on the beach, luxurious lounging, and snorkeling in the clear Caribbean Sea.

Progreso (Merida), Mexico: Uxmal and Hacienda Xocnaceh

Explore the ancient Mayan city of Uxmal, renowned for its Puuc-style architecture. Guests will visit the Pyramid of the Soothsayer and the Palace of the Governor, enjoy an exclusive lunch at the former hacienda church, and participate in a Mayan purification ceremony.

Cozumel, Mexico: Scenic Flight to Chichén Itzá

Experience a 45-minute scenic flight over the Caribbean Sea and Yucatán Jungle to Chichén Itzá, arriving before the crowds. A guide will share the history and architecture of this ancient city.

Guests can book these exclusive destination experiences through the Explora Experience Centre, their preferred travel advisor, or directly on the Explora Journeys website.

Will you be exploring Explora Journeys’ exclusive Caribbean experiences? Let us know in the comments!