Watch Porthole Cruise and Travel Series on Amazon Prime

Ready for a new adventure? Come explore the world with the Porthole Cruise and Travel Show, now streaming live on Amazon Prime!

Host Bill Panoff takes viewers around the globe to discover exciting destinations, focusing on luxury and exploration travel. Join us in some of the world’s most remarkable places and get inspired for your next adventure.

In each episode, Panoff shares his top cruise experiences and unique adventures ashore. He delves into diverse cultures, savors global cuisines, indulges in luxurious accommodations, and plunges into exciting activities that will surely spark your travel desires. Ever wonder what it’s like to swim with dolphins in the Virgin Islands or explore Antarctica on a luxury expedition ship? The Porthole Cruise and Travel Show can take you there!

The show caters to both seasoned travelers and newcomers, with the latest scoop on new travel trends and must-visit international destinations.

Currently available on Amazon Prime TV on demand, the team is working to expand access to subscription video on-demand and Freevee AVOD (advertising-based video on demand) platforms for more viewing options.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the world with Bill Panoff and the Porthole Cruise and Travel Show. Watch it today on Amazon Prime by clicking here.