Princess Cruises Unveils New Enhancements to Its Premier Package

Princess Cruises has introduced new enhancements to its Princess Premier package!

The enhanced Premier package is now available for North American departures and will be on sale starting August 16 for sailings on or after August 31 in all other destinations.

“With the Princess Premier Package, we’re delivering the absolute greatest value in travel and making all-inclusive cruising super easy,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “The most comprehensive package in cruise for an unmatched $90 a day ensures our guests can enjoy their vacation experience without any limitations.

MORE ABOUT THE PREMIER PACKAGE

The Princess Premier package is available for $90 per person daily and offers the following enhancements:

Premier Package Beverage Breakdown: The Premier Beverage Package offers unlimited drinks up to $20, including alcoholic beverages, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water.

Guests can enjoy a diverse selection of beverages, including:

Top-shelf spirits, reserve wines, and signature cocktails by celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd.

Over 75 spirits, 40 wines by the glass, and 20 crafted cocktails.

Premier wines like Duckhorn, Stag’s Leap, and Grgich Hills by the glass.

Exclusive Private Woodford Reserve Bourbon Selection.

Personalized Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Single Barrel Select.

25% discount on wine bottles, including rare vintages.

25% discount on large bottles of water.

Unlimited Specialty Dining includes meals at Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, The Catch by Rudi, Makoto Ocean, and Butcher’s Block by Dario Cecchini.

Unlimited MedallionNet Max Wi-Fi offers prioritized access to high-quality bandwidth.

Guests will have unlimited access to premium boutique fitness classes, including Pure Barre, Club Pilates, CycleBar, YogaSix, Stride, and StretchLab.

The Princess Premier Ultimate package includes reserved seating in the Princess Theater and crew appreciation gratuities.

The rollout schedule for the Princess Premier package:

– Enchanted Princess: August 31

– Majestic Princess, Sky Princess: September 1

– Crown Princess: September 2

– Ruby Princess: September 3

– Grand Princess: September 4

– Emerald Princess, Discovery Princess, Sun Princess: September 7

– Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess: September 12

– Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess: September 14

– Island Princess: September 25

– Diamond Princess: September 26

– Coral Princess: October 17

Will you be exploring the enhanced Princess Premier package? Let us know in the comments!