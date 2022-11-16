Disney Completes Purchase of Global Dream Megaship

The fate of Dream Cruises’ former megaship Global Dream has finally been decided. At 208,000 gross tons, the ship is one of the biggest ever designed, but unfortunately Dream Cruises went out of business along with its parent company, Genting Hong Kong.

Rumors first started swirling in October that Disney was in negotiations to buy the ship, but that became a reality today with a formal announcement by Disney on the acquisition.

According to Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, the new ship will help make the cruise line more available to all.

“Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before,” he said.

DISNEY CRUISE LINE NEW SHIP DETAILS:

The ship will be based outside of the United States.

Guests aboard the ship will experience innovative Disney experiences, entertainment features, and world-class dining.

The ship will have signature red funnels inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney mouse, Mickey Mouse!

The expected passenger capacity will be 6,000 guests on board.

The ship is currently under construction at MV Werften shipyard in Wismar, Germany and is expected to undergo some significant changes as the building resumes to align with the Disney brand. Disney expects the passenger capacity to be around 6,000 guests, down from 9,000 in the initial plans for the ship. MV Werften is already familiar with the Disney Cruise Line brand as they previously built Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish.

There are no details yet about the itineraries or what to expect onboard, but the ship is scheduled for completion in 2025.