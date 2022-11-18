HOLLAND AMERICA LINE PRESENTS 150TH ANNIVERSARY “HERITAGE CRUISES”

The festivities for Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary year are in full swing! Today, in addition to other festivities, the company announced the launch of brand-new “Heritage Cruises,” voyages that will give passengers the chance to experience ports that are significant to the brand’s history. The company promises guests aboard these Heritage Cruises full immersion in Holland America Line’s Dutch seafaring heritage.

Over the next year, 48 “Heritage Cruises” will be open for booking featuring special itineraries in Alaska, the Caribbean, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, South America, and Mexico. Holland America Line has added a full description of the departures to its website with more in-depth information on each of the cruises.

“As a beloved company that’s been around for 150 years, these special Heritage Cruises allow us to continue celebrating Holland America Line with our guests in a meaningful way,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We have a deep connection to ports around the world, and we’re excited to show how each highlighted destination has shaped our brand.”

Holland America Line is a company with a history spanning centuries across several continents. The company has called at hundreds of ports around the world. The Heritage Cruises will highlight 56 ports of call and expand on the region-specific stories that connect the cruise line with the locals. Aboard the Heritage Cruises, passengers can view shipboard display screens that will showcase the ports’ most significant and historical moments via photos and fun facts. The cruises will also feature region-specific cocktails and menu items that bring each destination to life for all passengers aboard.

Heritage Cruises Port Spotlights:

Alaska: Sitka, Skagway, Tracy Arm, Juneau, Icy Strait, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert.

Northern Europe: Copenhagen, Eidfjord, Ålesund, Geiranger, Bergen, Oslo, Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Mediterranean: Trieste, Naples, Rome, Florence, Dubrovnik, Sarande, Katakolon, Nice, Le Havre, Barcelona, Cartagena, and Libson.

Caribbean: Half Moon Cay, St. Thomas, Curaçao, San Juan, Oranjestad, Philipsburg and Colon.

Hawaii: Hilo, Honolulu, Kona and Maui.

Mexico: Ensenada, Mazatlan, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas.

West Coast: San Diego.

South America: Lima, Pisco, La Serena, Santiago, Punta Arenas, Puerto Montt.

Australia/New Zealand: Sydney, Melbourne, Wellington, Auckland, Hobart, and Port Chalmers.

Panama Canal.

Exclusive amenities featured on the Heritage Cruises include:

Dinner menus highlighting regional-based Heritage Dishes

A Dutch High Tea offers guests sweets including Oliebollen, Specoolus, mini bossche bollen, Gugelhupf and Tompouce, tea sandwiches with smoked salmon on curry bread, and chicken sate in peanut sauce on spiced bread.

A Throwback Happy Hour that takes guests back in time and features select drinks prices as low as 75 cents!

Traditional cruise activities, along with games like Sjoelen that turn back the clock and a specially themed anniversary trivia

Special port fact sheets that highlight unique historical facts about the Heritage Ports

Besides these specially designed Heritage Cruises, Holland America Line is celebrating its 150th Anniversary across its entire fleet. Here are some highlights guests traveling on any Holland America Line vessel can expect while aboard:

A new and exclusive Holland America Line “De Lijn” gin with a western-style flavor, capturing the essence of rose, orange, lemon verbena, and raspberry. De Lijn is featured in three new anniversary cocktails: Dutch 150, 150th Martini, and 150th Gin and Tonic.

A Captain’s Gala Menu for one evening in the dining room featuring a collection of classic beloved dishes

HAL Pils, a limited edition 150th Anniversary Pilsner created in partnership with Pikes Brewing from Seattle, served in a commemorative can

Mariner Society members aboard will receive a 150th Anniversary Royal Goedewaagen tile.

“Origin Story” is a visual story of the company’s history from its founding through the present day. The presentation is presented on the Word Stage with LED screens, captivating the audience with an emotional and heart-warming story.

Limited-edition, specially designed 150th Anniversary retail items available in shops on board

Travelers looking for a commemorative experience can book the 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing voyage departing on April 6, 2023, from New York and ending at Rotterdam on April 18, Holland America Line’s 150th birthday.