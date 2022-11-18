Exciting news for cruise lovers and history buffs!

Today, luxury cruise line Cunard has shared news of its partnership with the Royal Canadian Geographical Society (RCGS), one of the largest non-profit and educational organizations providing grants and scholarships for expeditions and geographical research.

Matthew Gleaves, VP of Commercial Development for Cunard, shared the news at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s annual College of Fellow Dinner at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Gleaves said, “Both Cunard and the Royal Canadian Geographical Society have a deep history and share a dedication to travel and exploration, with a great desire for cultural understanding. This partnership is the perfect marriage of knowledge and discovery.”

John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, shared a comment on behalf of RCGS. “Our mandate to make Canada better known to Canadians and the world will be furthered by this exciting partnership with Cunard.”

Cunard’s History

– Founded by Samuel Cunard, a Canadian pioneer. Cunard began a Transatlantic service between Europe and North America that still runs today.

– The brand has three Queen fleets and a fourth coming later this year.

– The brand offers travelers the opportunity to explore the world, visiting destinations and innovations.

On select 2023 voyages, guests can expect experts from the RCGS team to provide onboard entertainment and enrichment programs to help guests understand and learn more about the diverse human and physical landscapes of Canada and around the world. There are more than 26,000 full-time educators from across the country with knowledge of geographical literacy.

RCGS speakers:

RCGS speakers are explorers, naturalists, geographical experts, and advocates that will provide an educational experience and program for all Cunard guests. Here are some of the RCGS experts:

John Gieger: CEO of RCGS and best-selling author. His role on the Cunard ships is to speak about the brand’s history and heritage.

Joseph Frey: A scuba diver and former officer with the Royal Canadian Navy. Frey specializes in the migration of people on the land and anthropology.

Jill Heinereth: RCGS explorer in residence. Heinereth is an underwater diver, explorer, author, and educator. She will provide educational information on coastal environments.

George Kourounis: RCGS explorer in residence. Kourounis is a worldwide explorer and adventurer. He provides information and knowledge of his adventures to the Discovery Channel and the Weather Network.

Lynn Moorman: RCGS fellow, geographer, and educator. Moorman shares information about glaciers, fjords, and geographic technologies.

Perry Bellegarde: Vice President of RCGS. Bellegarde is a former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, an indigenous advocate, and an educator. He shares information on indigenous people and their lands.

“Cunard is committed to not only exploring the beauty and rich culture of the region, but also to educating guests during the time they spend with us. There is no better organization to help us succeed in this than the RCGS; we intend to make this a long-lasting partnership,” said Gleaves.