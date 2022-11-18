Michael Bayley, President, and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said the search for an inspiring mom who embodies the spirit of Wonder of the Seas was anything but easy.

“Marie and her family have a heartening and encouraging story that made us cry and rejoice and hopeful, and throughout it all, she inspired wonder and adventure in those around her,” he said.

Wonder of the SeAs Information

– The ship will arrive in Port Canaveral on November 13.

– There will be eight unique neighborhoods.

– The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar is a new dining experience featuring Southern food staples and classics for brunch, dinner, and a late-night snack. Enjoy country music and fun cuisine for the whole family.

– 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges aboard the ship.

– The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea.

– The FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing walls, and the Perfect Storm racing waterslides

– Areas for kids and teens to hang out and explore.

– New entertainment spaces with four stages.

Guests in the finalist’s round are invited to sail on the new ship with their families, honoring their inspiring journeys and lifelong memories with their families.

“I want to thank everyone who nominated the Wonder Moms in their own lives. More than 16,000 videos were created, and I was in awe of all the incredible stories of the everyday heroes who are motivating those around them to discover, wonder and make memories.”

McCrea will accept the honor during a celebratory naming ceremony on December 9, 2022.