November 18, 2022 Julie Rosner
Marie McCrea Named Godmother of Wonder of Seas
The newest ship from Royal Caribbean International finally has a Godmother!
The cruise line hosted a contest on TikTok, asking people to nominate or submit a video using the hashtag #SearchforWonderMom showcasing someone in their life that has overcome adversity and shown strength no matter the obstacles thrown their way. More than 16,000 videos were submitted for the contest. Of all the submissions, Marie McCrea, a Pennsylvania resident her daughter nominated, was chosen as the winner.
According to Allie, Marie’s daughter, she submitted her mother for the #SearchforWonderMom due to her mom’s devotion as a mom, wife, and cancer survivor. Throughout her life, she has overcome many challenges with strength and perseverance.
“This is a tremendous honor to have been chosen amongst all the incredible nominees, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to serve as the Godmother for Wonder of the Seas,” said Marie McCrea.
Michael Bayley, President, and CEO of Royal Caribbean, said the search for an inspiring mom who embodies the spirit of Wonder of the Seas was anything but easy.
“Marie and her family have a heartening and encouraging story that made us cry and rejoice and hopeful, and throughout it all, she inspired wonder and adventure in those around her,” he said.
Wonder of the SeAs Information
– The ship will arrive in Port Canaveral on November 13.
– There will be eight unique neighborhoods.
– The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar is a new dining experience featuring Southern food staples and classics for brunch, dinner, and a late-night snack. Enjoy country music and fun cuisine for the whole family.
– 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges aboard the ship.
– The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea.
– The FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing walls, and the Perfect Storm racing waterslides
– Areas for kids and teens to hang out and explore.
– New entertainment spaces with four stages.
Guests in the finalist’s round are invited to sail on the new ship with their families, honoring their inspiring journeys and lifelong memories with their families.
“I want to thank everyone who nominated the Wonder Moms in their own lives. More than 16,000 videos were created, and I was in awe of all the incredible stories of the everyday heroes who are motivating those around them to discover, wonder and make memories.”
McCrea will accept the honor during a celebratory naming ceremony on December 9, 2022.
