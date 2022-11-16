MSC CRUISES Takes DELIVERY OF NEW FLAGSHIP MSC SEASCAPE

Today, MSC Cruises took the official delivery of its brand-new flagship and the largest cruise ship ever to be built in Italy, MSC Seascape. The delivery took place with Gianluigi Aponte, the shipowner, founder, and Executive Chairman of MSC Group, in attendance. Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, and other regional and local authorities, dignitaries, travel advisor partners, and media were also in attendance. The ceremony paid tribute to centuries-old maritime traditions. During the ceremony, Cristiano Bazzara, Fincantieri’s shipyard director, presented to Captain Roberto Leotta, Master of MSC Seascape, an ampoule containing water that first touched the hull when the ship was floated out earlier this year.

MSC Cruises Chief Executive Officer Gianni Onorato said: “MSC Seascape is the second ship to come into service this year bringing our modern fleet to 21 ships. We are proud to welcome her to our fleet as she is the second Seaside EVO ship and completes the innovative Seaside class. MSC Seascape aims to connect guests with the sea, she offers a wealth of outdoor spaces allowing guests to enjoy the beautiful scenery of The Caribbean, where she will spend her inaugural season. The ship’s distinctive design with nearly 140,000 square feet of outdoor space and an expansive waterfront promenade, invites guests to enjoy their escape to The Caribbean and disconnect.”

Following the star-studded Naming Ceremony bringing MSC Cruises’ distinguishing European style and glamor to New York on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, MSC Seascape will sail to Miami to begin its inaugural season in the Caribbean. This ship has an iconic design, a long list of groundbreaking entertainment, and an unbelievable amount of outdoor space, which is the perfect atmosphere for the Caribbean’s warm climate. MSC Seascape will be the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter MSC Cruises’ fleet and the fourth in the cruise line’s pioneering Seaside class. The Seaside class has been revising guests’ expectations regarding Caribbean cruising since MSC Seaside launched in Miami in 2017. MSC Seascape is evidence of the cruise line’s dedication to offering guests upgraded experiences with each new ship that joins the fleet. MSC Seascape has new entertainment, the latest and greatest in technology, and all the classic favorites that make the Seaside class so special. MSC Seascape promises a once-in-a-lifetime trip for all its guests.

MSC Seascape will offer tons of captivating experiences that will connect guests to the sea through beautifully designed outdoor spaces designated for relaxation, dining, and entertainment.

Here are some key features guests can experience aboard MSC Seascape:

Modern performances, with six brand-new productions and 98 hours of onboard entertainment featuring lots of hands-on experiences

Technologically advanced entertainment, featuring the new ROBOTRON – a thrilling amusement ride that can be compared to a rollercoaster at sea combined with a customized DJ experience

2,270 cabins, including 12 different kinds of suites and staterooms with balconies (including the iconic aft suites featured on all Seaside class ships)

7,567 square feet of designated kid-friendly space featuring innovative amusement options and newly designed spaces for children up to age 17

Six swimming pools, featuring an aft infinity pool with an ocean view

11 dining venues, 19 bars, and lounges, along with a wide array of options for “Al Fresco” dining and drinking

A spacious 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade allowing guests to get as close to the ocean as possible

A luxurious 32,000-foot MSC Yacht Club, which includes oceans views from the front of the ship

A glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique ocean view

MSC Seascape will offer two different 7-night itineraries departing from Miami to the Caribbean:

Eastern Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic

Western Caribbean: Calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands, and Ocho Rios in Jamaica

MSC Seascape features the latest environmentally friendly technologies, including selective catalytic reduction systems on each of the four Wartsila 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90% by converting gas into harmless nitrogen and water. The ship also features a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system that will remove 98% of Sulphur Oxide from its emissions.

The vessel is fitted with the best wastewater treatment systems with purification standards that are much higher than the typical wastewater treatment facilities on land. MSC Seascape is also equipped with advanced waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces, along with various energy-efficiency adjustments- from heat recovery systems to LED lighting that reduce energy usage. The vessel will also feature an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce and isolate any potentially negative effects on marine mammals.