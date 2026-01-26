Diamond Princess Debuts New Specialty Dining

Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess has added two specialty dining venues: Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill!

Makoto Ocean

Makoto Ocean is a specialty restaurant led by sushi chef Makoto Okuwa, located on Deck 7. The menu centers on Edomae-style sushi and modern Japanese cuisine, featuring highlights like truffle salmon, toro tartare, and snow crab temaki. Guests can complement their meal with Japanese-inspired cocktails, including a Genmai Negroni and yuzu-infused sake drinks.

Crown Grill

Crown Grill, Princess Cruises’ renowned steakhouse, now operates in the former Savoy Dining Room on Deck 5. The restaurant serves aged steaks, chops, and seafood.

Dining at Makoto Ocean and Crown Grill is priced at $55 per guest and is included with the Princess Premier package.

Sailing and Fleet Highlights

Diamond Princess, built in Japan alongside sister ship Sapphire Princess, is currently sailing in Asia with round-trip voyages from Singapore. The itineraries call on ports in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam before the ship returns to Japan.

Princess Cruises is also preparing for its largest Japan deployment to date in 2027. That season will feature both Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess sailing from the Tokyo area on 78 departures across 50 itineraries, with voyages ranging from one to four weeks. Bookings for the 2027 season are now open.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises? Let us know in the comments!