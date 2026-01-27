Steve Leland’s 36 Hours in Doha, Qatar

Doha, Qatar, is a common stop on many cruises in the Persian Gulf region, and captures the imagination with its futuristic skyline and striking, ultramodern architecture. Having previously visited Qatar on two short cruise stopovers, we already had a general sense of how to navigate the city and what it had to offer. This time, however, a stopover between flights gave us a 36-hour window: enough time to explore the capital in far greater depth and experience more of what the city had.

Making the most of our Arabian Nights adventure, we chose to spend two nights at the dramatic Fairmont Doha, an experience that proved especially memorable. Its cloud-piercing, curved façades of glass and steel are designed to resemble two giant crossed scimitars, curved swords that are a powerful symbol of Qatar’s national heritage. Rising prominently along the waterfront in the marina district, the hotel was a showcase of glitz, glamour, and gold, with an interior every bit as impressive as its striking exterior.

Souk, Spice, and Street Life

Tearing ourselves away from the hotel after a mid-afternoon arrival, a quick Uber ride delivered us to Souk Waqif. Wandering its narrow, winding alleyways took us into the heart of traditional Qatari culture. Lined with shops selling everything imaginable, the souk awakened our appetites with the aromas of spices and sizzling grilled meats. Settling at a sidewalk café gave us front-row seats to a steady parade of men in crisp white kanduras and shemagh headscarves, alongside women in flowing black abayas styled in varying degrees of coverage. Sampling local cuisine is our favorite way to immerse ourselves in a place, and tonight’s dinner did not disappoint: a generous platter of grilled lamb, spiced beef, and chicken served atop a bed of three different rices.

Taking advantage of our extended stay, we set out on a morning dune-bashing excursion into the vast desert beyond the city. We rode in powerful four-wheel-drive vehicles with experienced drivers who sped up and down the steep sand dunes, making sharp turns and thrilling drops. It was a white-knuckle, adrenaline-pumping thrill ride. We later stopped in the middle of nowhere, where sand-boarding down the dunes proved less dramatic but no less exciting. Before heading back to the city, we paused for an Instagram moment, climbing onto a camel and slowly making our way up a sandy hill. The endless golden dunes made it a perfect snapshot … not just for photos, but for memories as well.

We’re generally not ones to get excited about museums, but returning to the city in the early afternoon led us to a true must-see: the Museum of Islamic Art. Inspired by ancient Muslim design, its striking limestone exterior was every bit as captivating as the thousands of artifacts housed inside. A short walk outside rewarded visitors with stunning photo opportunities, offering sweeping views of the Doha skyline across the bay.

Island of Islands

Rising from the Arabian Gulf like Doha’s answer to the Riviera, The Pearl-Qatar is easily the city’s most polished address. This man-made island strings together marinas, palm-lined promenades, and waterfront cafés in a glossy display of wealth and style. Shaped like a necklace of pearls (a nod to Qatar’s pearl-diving past), it’s filled with designer boutiques, yacht-packed harbors, and restaurants that effortlessly shift from lazy lunches to glamorous evenings by the water. We went a little off-script and opted for a delicious dinner at a Pakistani café. The people-watching here couldn’t be more different from the souk; guests were far more likely to roll up in a Rolls-Royce or Lamborghini than hop out of a taxi. It’s the kind of place where you stroll without a destination, linger over espresso, and watch Doha’s skyline shimmer just beyond the curve of the bay.

The weather in mid-December was a little chilly to take advantage of the beautiful beaches outside our hotel but time seemed to slip by with our fun-filled itinerary. Sports fans could visit world-class stadiums and facilities, reflecting Qatar’s strong interest in international sports. The nearby Katara Cultural Village hosts art exhibitions, performances, and festivals throughout the year.

Overall, Qatar is a destination that blends tradition with modern life, offering visitors memorable experiences through its culture, landscapes, and hospitality. As we settled into the comfort of a Qatar Airways’ Qsuite bed on the 15-hour flight back to Miami, memories of our whirlwind 36 hours in Qatar replayed in our minds. The futuristic skylines, desert adventures, vibrant souks, and waterfront evenings made for an unforgettable taste of Arabia packed into a single, remarkable stop.