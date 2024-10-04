Cunard Brings Acosta Danza to Queen Victoria

Cunard has announced that the Cuban ballet company Acosta Danza will be aboard Queen Victoria from May 26 to July 7, 2025, for a six-week residency. Founded by Carlos Acosta to nurture young Cuban dance talent, Acosta Danza trains dancers to blend classical and contemporary styles, creating an innovative repertoire. The company will present two exclusive performances, with details to be announced later.

In addition to the performances, Acosta Danza will host workshops and panel discussions in the Royal Court Theatre, along with screenings of the film Yuli: The Carlos Acosta Story, directed by Iciar Bollain.

Cunard President, Katie McAlister, said: “We are delighted to partner with Acosta Danza for what promises to be an extraordinary residency on board Queen Victoria next summer. As one of the world’s leading contemporary ballet companies, their artistry will add a captivating new dimension to our Mediterranean voyages. This collaboration offers our guests a unique experience to enjoy world-class performances while sailing in true style – a perfect harmony of elegance and refinement.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILINGS

The summer sailings will stop in Cephalonia, Dubrovnik, and Barcelona. The 14-night Italy and Adriatic voyage costs $4,538 per person, based on double occupancy in a Britannia Balcony stateroom. Full details are available here.

“Bringing Acosta Danza to Queen Victoria next year is an exciting new chapter for our company. We’re so excited to showcase our passion for Cuban culture and contemporary ballet with Cunard’s guests,” said Carlos Acosta. “Our all-new productions during this residency will be a unique blend of precision and flair, where we shall aim to defy expectation with every step on stage.”

Head to the Cunard website for more information.