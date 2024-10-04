Explora Journeys Offers Complimentary Dinner at Anthology

Explora Journeys invites guests to enhance their experience with a complimentary dinner at Anthology, the fine dining venue aboard EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II. Guests can take advantage of the best available fares, along with one complimentary dinner per person, per booking.

This limited-time offer is valid for reservations made between October 1 and November 18, 2024, for journeys departing from October 14, 2024, onwards.

Anthology, curated by Head of Culinary Franck Garanger, offers an exquisite culinary journey through Italy’s diverse flavors. Highlights include Mediterranean sea bass with Arabica coffee, scallop cannelloni with black truffle, and innovative plant-based options.

Anthology offers an intimate setting with stunning Mediterranean views and attentive service, ensuring a memorable dining experience.

Will you be exploring the dining experience at Anthology? Let us know in the comments!