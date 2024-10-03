New Art Exhibition Aboard EXPLORA II

Explora Journeys has launched an exclusive exhibition of Prince Hussain Aga Khan’s marine photography, titled Marine Encounters, aboard EXPLORA II. Located in the Galleria d’Arte, the exhibition features 28 limited-edition photographs showcasing marine life.

Prince Hussain Aga Khan gifted this collection to the MSC Foundation, where it will be on display for six months, highlighting a shared commitment to environmental conservation.

Explora Journeys President Anna Nash, MSC Foundation Executive Director Daniela Picco, and Prince Hussain Aga Khan officially opened the exhibition on September 14. Proceeds from sales will support the MSC Foundation’s marine conservation efforts.

This unveiling occurred during the Naming Ceremony for EXPLORA II, the second ship in MSC Group’s fleet. She embarked on her maiden voyage on September 16, traveling from Civitavecchia, Italy, to Spain, Sicily, and Malta, with the exhibition available for guests for six months.

“I’m very grateful to be showing my work in this beautiful space on board Explora II. My mission is to highlight the diversity, beauty, and behavior of marine life to inspire people to appreciate and care for our oceans,” said Prince Hussain Aga Khan, Founder of Focused on Nature. “I also aim to raise awareness about the decline of marine ecosystems and encourage changes in individual behavior.”

The collaboration links Explora guests with ocean education advocates through Prince Hussain’s art. Guests can support scholarships at the University of The Bahamas, enhancing the Foundation’s contributions to marine science education.

RELATED: Explora Journeys Officially Names EXPLORA II

Anna Nash stated, “For over 30 years, Prince Hussain Aga Khan’s photography has deepened our appreciation for nature and our relationship with natural resources. Our partnership with the MSC Foundation and Focused on Nature represents a united vision for environmental awareness and education. This inaugural collaboration with Explora Journeys aims to inspire action in preserving marine life and advancing marine science.”

Marine Encounters takes cruise guests from coral reefs to the deep ocean, emphasizing coral protection. It culminates at the MSC Foundation Area, dedicated to environmental education. EXPLORA II guests can support global initiatives by purchasing a limited-edition print by Prince Hussain Aga Khan, which directly funds a semester scholarship for a marine science student at the University of The Bahamas.

“We are honored to partner with Prince Hussain Aga Khan to showcase his photography on Explora II. This exhibition offers cruise guests a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of our oceans through art while drawing inspiration from Prince Hussain’s dedication to marine conservation,” said Daniela Picco, Executive Director of the MSC Foundation. “By allowing guests to support our shared cause, we are also connecting with the University of The Bahamas to support education for the next generation of ocean champions.”