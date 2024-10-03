Silversea to Develop Hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile

Silversea announced plans to develop a hotel in Puerto Williams, Chile—the southernmost city on Earth—to provide guests with an exceptional base for exploring Antarctica’s rugged landscape.

“As we continue to push the boundaries on the ultimate vacation experience for our guests, this new hotel allows us to offer an unmatched Antarctic expedition that further enhances our diverse portfolio of world-class vacations across our brands,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Partnering with our experienced teams in Chile, we are providing guests with a unique opportunity to explore one of the world’s most breathtaking and remote destinations that advances our promise to deliver a lifetime of vacations.”

MORE ABOUT THE HOTEL

The hotel will offer a seamless journey to Antarctica, allowing guests to enjoy Silversea’s personalized service throughout their trip. Guests on the Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program will fly directly from Santiago to Puerto Williams for a faster experience.

The new 150-room hotel, developed with Chilean investors, is set for completion by the end of 2025.

A groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of construction with partners and local government officials in attendance.

The hotel will overlook the Beagle Channel and offer views of the water and snow-capped Patagonian mountains.

Hotel amenities include a restaurant, bar, lounge, fitness center, and a gift shop with local handicrafts and art. The hotel’s architectural design will harmonize with the environment and be inspired by local traditions.

“We’re thrilled to enhance the Antarctic travel experience by offering seamless journeys that remove traditional barriers for guests to this region,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “This development not only differentiates us from other polar expeditions but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence as Silversea continues to set the standard in experiential luxury travel.”

Silversea is committed to long-term partnerships in the Puerto Williams community, promoting economic growth while preserving cultural heritage and minimizing environmental impact.

Silversea’s Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind, and Silver Cloud will provide six to 20-day Antarctic voyages. For those with limited time, the Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program allows guests to fly directly to Antarctica. Each expedition is led by specialists, and a nearly 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio ensures high service standards, including butler service for every suite.