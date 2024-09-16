Explora Journeys Officially Names EXPLORA II

EXPLORA II, the second ship in the MSC Group’s Explora Journeys fleet, has been named in Civitavecchia, Italy!

The naming ceremony included a ribbon-cutting and the tradition of breaking a bottle on the ship’s bow, conducted by EXPLORA II’s godmother, Rosalba Giugni, founder of the Marevivo Foundation, which focuses on marine conservation. Rosalba was chosen for this honor due to her partnership with the MSC Foundation and her 35 years of commitment to ocean protection.

Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago, said: “Naming a new ship is a proud maritime tradition, and tonight’s celebration marks our continued growth as we redefine luxury ocean travel. Our vision began with the contemporary brand MSC Cruises where we developed a premium offer with MSC Yacht Club and from there we identified a further demand for luxury experiences at sea. With Explora Journeys we offer an unparalleled value proposition and a unique offering compared to other types of luxury holiday. By 2028 the Explora Journeys fleet will comprise six ships offering a spirit of luxurious ocean adventure visiting sought-after destinations, where our guests can expect the same high standards and quality service across our fleet, all over the globe.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

The naming ceremony featured distinguished guests, including Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Admiral Nicola Carlone, ART President Nicola Zaccheo, Port Authority President Pino Musolino, Civitavecchia Mayor Marco Piendibene, Academy Award winner Giuseppe Tornatore, international journalists, travel partners, and MSC Group representatives, including Founder Gianluigi Aponte. Hosted by actress Lorella Cuccarini, the event concluded with a parade of ship officers.

Guests then enjoyed a gala dinner and performances, including a musical act by Tony Hadley and a drone show showcasing the story of Explora Journeys.

MORE ABOUT EXPLORA II

EXPLORA II introduces luxury features, including the first Buccellati jewelry boutique at sea and exclusive collaborations with Borsalino, Kampos, and Massaba at ‘The Journey’ boutique.

The redesigned Ocean Wellness Spa offers new Ayurvedic treatment programs, and the Helios Pool & Bar features custom furniture by Matteo Nunziati.

The art on board includes original works by Emilio Isgró and the ‘Marine Encounters’ exhibition by Prince Hussain Aga Khan, which showcases marine photography and is donated to the MSC Foundation for marine conservation awareness.

EXPLORA II UPCOMING ITINERARIES

EXPLORA II’s 7-night maiden voyage starts today, visiting Sorrento, Lipari, Trapani, Siracusa, and Valletta, ending in Tarragona, Spain.

EXPLORA II and EXPLORA I will move to the Caribbean for winter, with stops in Gustavia, Oranjestad, and St. John’s.

In the summer of 2025, EXPLORA II will visit Barcelona, St. Tropez, Monte Carlo, and Porto Cervo in the Western Mediterranean.

Explora Journeys recently celebrated the keel laying of EXPLORA III and the steel cutting of EXPLORA IV at Fincantieri shipyard. EXPLORA III, due in 2026, will be the first of four liquefied natural gas-powered ships, followed by EXPLORA IV and EXPLORA V in 2027 and EXPLORA VI in 2028. All vessels feature advanced environmental technologies, earning a ‘Green Plus’ designation from RINA for sustainability.

