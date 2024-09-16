AmaWaterways Reveals 2025 Portugal Cruise

AmaWaterways is expanding its offerings for Spanish-speaking travelers by adding the Enticing Douro itinerary to its Latin Touch series for 2025. The eight-day luxury cruise aboard the 102-guest AmaDouro departs on November 25, 2025, from Porto to Vega de Terrón, Spain, and back. Prices start at $3,283 per person, double occupancy. A three-night pre-cruise Lisbon package, which includes accommodation, tours, and breakfast, is available for $990 per person, double occupancy.

MORE ABOUT THE SAILING

The Latin Touch Enticing Douro sailing, guided by a bilingual Cruise Manager, offers daily tours with Spanish-speaking guides, along with daily programs, newsletters, and menus showcasing local cuisine—all in Spanish. Guests can also enjoy Zumba classes and two evenings of Latin-inspired entertainment.

TRIP HIGHLIGHTS

The cruise includes a trip to Salamanca, Spain’s historic Roman city.

Guests will enjoy a traditional Portuguese lunch in Regua at a local quinta, followed by a tour of the Baroque-style Palacio de Mateus and its gardens.

The itinerary explores Porto’s UNESCO-listed historic quarter, which includes the nearly 300-year-old Cathedral and São Bento Railway Station, renowned for its historical tile panels.

Wine enthusiasts can learn about Port wines at Quinta da Avessada, a museum dedicated to the region’s wine culture.

Active guests can hike to Castelo Rodrigo or climb the 686 steps of the 275-year-old Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora dos Remédios.

MORE ABOUT AmaDouro

AmaDouro offers spacious staterooms, many with balconies overlooking the Douro River Valley. Amenities include high-speed internet, climate control, and in-room safes. The Panoramic Lounge provides a stylish setting for cocktails and nightly entertainment. Guests can also enjoy a massage room, fitness room, sun-deck swimming pool, gift shop, and a main restaurant serving regional cuisine and wines.

Head to the AmaWaterways website for more information!