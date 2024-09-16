Norwegian Aqua to Premiere ‘Prince’ Show

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line announced that Norwegian Aqua will host two new shows, “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” and “Elements: The World Expanded,” beginning in April 2025.

Norwegian Cruise Line will feature a range of entertainment options, including exclusive productions and popular returning shows. Among these is the immersive tribute show “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” created in collaboration with Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music. This concert-style experience will celebrate the acclaimed artist with hits like “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Delirious,” and “Purple Rain.

“For decades, NCL has set the standard in entertainment at sea, with worldclass productions and talent that rivals those found in major cities like Las Vegas, New York City and London,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “For Norwegian Aqua, we are thrilled to build on our legacy of excellence in entertainment to offer our guests more options across the ship, including exclusive original productions that cannot be seen anywhere else on land or at sea.”

ENTERTAINMENT UPDATES

NCL will also enhance its highest-rated show, “Elements,” with “Elements: The World Expanded.” This revamped version blends acrobatics and magic, inspired by the elements of earth, wind, water, and fire, promising a captivating performance.

Both shows were created by NCL’s in-house team at the Creative Studios in Tampa, Florida, in collaboration with Broadway choreographer and director Patricia Wilcox, a longtime partner of NCL. The Creative Studios has produced original shows, costumes, and entertainment since 2008.

New and returning entertainment options include The Aqua Theater & Club, The Improv at Sea, a comedy club, The Price is Right LIVE on NCL, a game show, and Syd Norman’s Presents: Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute show, which will be held at The Aqua Theater & Club to accommodate more guests.

Revolution: A Celebration of Prince

This hour-long show is an original NCL production celebrating Prince’s music and legacy, highlighting his rise as a global icon in soul, rock, and pop. Set in the Aqua Theater & Club, the performance offers an immersive experience with options to watch from the dance floor or traditional theater seating.

“I’ve always been inspired by Prince and the idea came to me, nearly seven years ago, to create a theatrical concert that would joyfully celebrate his music and exceptional artistry,” shared Patricia Wilcox, conceiver, director, and choreographer of “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince.” “After loving my past collaborations with the team at Norwegian Cruise Line, and seeing the beautiful, multi-purpose theater aboard Norwegian Aqua, I knew we would be wonderful partners for this collaboration, and I’m honored to bring this show to life alongside the NCL team, Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music.”

Charles F. Spicer Jr., managing partner for Prince Legacy, LLC, said, “Collaborating with NCL to present a new show featuring the music of global icon Prince is an exhilarating journey into a world of timeless rhythm and electric energy. Our shared passion for his legendary sound transforms every performance into a celebration of his extraordinary legacy. We look forward to the launch of Norwegian Aqua featuring this thrilling show, and we have no doubt that this musical showcase will have everyone talking and wanting to see the show over and over again.”

Jeffrey Straughn, Chief Branding Officer at Primary Wave Music, adds, “We’ve been working with NCL over the years with our artists on various themed cruises and the passion, excitement, and energy from them continues to be undeniable. As partner in the Prince world, Primary Wave is thrilled to be part of this celebration of his life and music with the development of this concert and immersive experience aboard NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Aqua. This will truly be a one-of-a-kind event for both fans old and new.”

Elements: The World Expanded

Fifteen years after its debut on Norwegian Spirit, Patricia Wilcox’s “Elements” has become one of NCL’s top-rated shows. With the launch of Norwegian Aqua, it will be revamped as “Elements: The World Expanded,” offering an immersive experience that celebrates the four elements—earth, air, water, and fire—through magic, aerial acrobatics, music, and dance.

The Aqua Theater & Club

The Aqua Theater & Club will transform from a theater into a Vegas-style nightclub with a large dance floor, interactive chandelier, and advanced lighting. It will feature two bars and host themed experiences such as “90s Party,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” and “Pop Life,” which celebrate Prince’s music. The venue will also present “The Welcome Aboard Show,” showcasing a preview of onboard offerings, followed by “Ocean Music Fest,” an immersive concert with multiple musicians.

“From vibrant production shows to parties, musical performances, game shows, comedy and more, we have struck just the right balance of offering something for everyone to enjoy on board Norwegian Aqua,” added NCL’s Vice President of Entertainment Production, Bryan Anthony White. “Our talented performers and the staff behind-the-scenes who bring our original productions to life are one-of-a-kind, and their dedication, passion and effort truly shines through when watching these exceptional shows. Our team is already working to bring these new entertainment offerings to life on board Norwegian Aqua and we look forward to wowing our guests when it sets sail next year.”

Norwegian Aqua 2025 Itinerary

Beginning April 2025, Norwegian Aqua will offer seven-day Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral, Florida, visiting Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), Tortola (British Virgin Islands), St. Thomas (U.S. Virgin Islands), and Great Stirrup Cay (NCL’s private island in the Bahamas). After the Caribbean season, the ship will sail five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August to October 2025, followed by five and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami from October 2025 to April 2026.

