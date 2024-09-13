Explora Journeys Takes Delivery of EXPLORA II

Explora Journeys welcomed EXPLORA II at the Fincantieri shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Italy, marking a major milestone as the cruise line progresses toward a total of six ships by 2028!

She will embark on her maiden voyage on September 16, departing from Civitavecchia, Italy, and visiting Sicily, Malta, and Spain.

MORE ABOUT THE EVENT

The delivery event featured Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, alongside godmother Stefania Vago, Fincantieri’s Chairman Biagio Mazzotta, CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, and representatives from MSC’s construction team.

A keel-laying ceremony for EXPLORA III was held today, with commemorative coins placed inside by the vessel’s godmothers for good fortune. The LNG-powered EXPLORA III is set to enter service in 2026.

A steel-cutting ceremony for EXPLORA IV also marked the start of its construction at Fincantieri, expected to be completed in early 2027. EXPLORA V will join in 2027, and EXPLORA VI will join in 2028, which is designed to reduce emissions using renewable LNG.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group, said, “The delivery of EXPLORA II represents a significant milestone for Explora Journeys and the MSC Group, in our commitment to set new standards in global luxury travel at sea. This special day also sees us celebrate the coin ceremony for EXPLORA III and the start of construction of EXPLORA IV as we continue to deliver on our commitment to create a fleet of six best-in-class ships offering even more guests a luxury ocean travel experience like no other.”

MORE ABOUT EXPLORA II

EXPLORA II will operate in the Caribbean during winter and return to the Mediterranean in the summer of 2025.

The ship features 461 oceanfront suites, six restaurants, 12 bars and lounges, four swimming pools, and wellness facilities.

Captain Serena Melani will serve as Master of EXPLORA II, becoming the second female captain for Explora Journeys, following EXPLORA I.

Built under RINA Class, EXPLORA II has earned several voluntary notations for design and environmental sustainability, including RINA’s “Green Plus” for environmental performance, “Comfort Noise and Vibration” for reduced noise levels, and “Dolphin” for minimizing noise in sensitive marine areas.

EXPLORA II is certified under Polar Code C for safe navigation in polar waters.

The ship is designed to enhance the guest experience, combining Swiss precision with modern European craftsmanship.

The Journeys Lounge, casino, and Fil Rouge restaurant have been updated with refreshed colors and materials but retain their original layouts.

The Explora Lounge, Crema Café, and Atoll Pool have new designs and furniture to increase guest space.

The Ocean Wellness Spa features a new concept with the Australian spa brand Subtle Energies.

The Anthology restaurant has been redesigned for fine Italian dining, and

EXPLORA II will introduce the first Buccellati jewelry boutique at sea.

The ship will showcase original artwork by Emilio Isgrò and an exhibition titled “Marine Encounters” by Prince Hussein Aga Khan, focusing on marine photography and supporting the MSC Foundation’s mission for marine life preservation and biodiversity.

