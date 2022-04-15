Cruise Deal of the Week – April 15, 2022

This week, one of the most popular vacation spots in the world opened back up for cruisers when Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America set sail from Honolulu on its first cruise back since the pandemic began in 2020. The ship is the only large vessel cruising the Hawaiian islands and if you’re looking for a way to see a lot of the state in just a week, there might not be a better way! Norwegian is running some pretty sweet perks for booking soon, so don’t miss out!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Hawaii Cruise Vacation

Leaving Honolulu, Hawaii every Saturday going forward, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America calls on Maui, the big island of Hawaii, and the island of Kauai over the course of a week. NCL is giving away a few awesome perks for booking soon, like 70% off your your 2nd guest, free open bar, specialty dining, wifi and more.

When the ship sailed for the first time last week, NCL President Harry Sommer was thrilled to bring back the Hawaiian islands to his guests.

“Being the only cruise line to sail year-round from Hawai’i, we’re thrilled to be back at last,” Sommer said. “Pride of America will once again offer thoroughly immersive itineraries and deeply authentic experiences that support business and tourism in Hawai’i, while providing travelers with everything they seek from a vacation in paradise.”