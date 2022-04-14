Check out the Freshly Renovated SeaDream II

Cut From A Different Cloth: It’s sort of ironic that the only disappointing thing about my SeaDream II sailing was that its dates conflicted with the New York City Frette Sample Sale, a semi-annual warehouse clearance where luxurious Frette linens, towels and more are offered at wildly expensive prices rather than obscenely expensive ones. Plush Frette towels, however, were at my fingertips during my SeaDream II sailing while upholstery and cushions sported the fabrics of another Italian design master: Loro Piana.

Just as exciting as what’s new aboard SeaDream Yacht Club, however, are the things that remain unchanged: The award-winning cuisine, the friendly and oh-so-capable crew and the intimate atmosphere, so conducive to mingling. The sports platform, lowered when local regulations and weather conditions permit, still allows guests to jump right into the sea, hop a wave runner, waterski or paddle a kayak directly from the ship. And in the Caribbean, guests still wade into the surf for the decadent Champagne & Caviar Splash, a raucous celebration that begins with SeaDream’s chef and hotel manager, waist deep in the sea, serving guests caviar-topped blinis from a floating surfboard and concludes with a lavish barbecue lunch beneath a canopy structure that protects from the direct sun.

Congratulations, SeaDream Yacht Club, for continuing to bring guests the magical experiences they’ve come to expect from these splendid little yachts but, now, against a cooler, more contemporary backdrop.

A “facelift,” I’ve learned, is nothing to fear…but I sure won’t say that to Audrey.