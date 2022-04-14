Check out the Freshly Renovated SeaDream II
I had a friend years back—Audrey—who, though positively stunning, decided to have “some work done.” And the results were most unfortunate.
I thought of Audrey in January of this year when the award-winning, five-star SeaDream Yacht Club announced that their twin yachts, the 4,260 grt, 112-passenger SeaDream I and SeaDream II, would undergo a $10 million facelift.
For over 20 years, I loved SeaDream’s yachts just as they were but now, after a weeklong Caribbean sailing aboard the newly-renovated SeaDream 2, I see that not all facelifts end up like Audrey’s. In fact, sometimes they’re exactly what an older girl needs.
Suites are sweeter: Gone are the wood trimmed arches, side chairs upholstered with flocked fabric and that recessed little nook that held a small TV between two etched-glass cabinets that, okay, I’ll admit it, gave SeaDream suites of old a grandma’s-living-room vibe. Today, Seadream’s newly-designed 195-square foot suites are decidedly contemporary, more comfortable and more functional. Expect lighter woods and recessed sensored lighting for an open, airy feel, along with greater storage and living space and a slick 55” LED TV with a wide selection of movies, TV channels, daily program and other information related to the sailing. For the techno geek, no adapters are necessary, as USB/USBC charging ports are at the ready, bedside and otherwise.
Dream beds are dreamier: “Sleeping under the Stars” is, perhaps, SeaDream Yacht Club’s most extraordinary signature experience. Since the line’s launch, a guest may reserve a Balinese dream bed which, by nightfall, will be outfitted with linens, pillows and a plush comforter, allowing the guest to spend the night under a hypnotic star-filled sky, clad in a pair of personalized SeaDream pajamas. That was the idea, at least. The truth, however, is that SeaDream’s original dream beds were firm, very firm, like-sleeping-on-upholstered-concrete firm and even I, a fiercely devoted SeaDream afficionado, never made it beyond 3:00 a.m. Those days are gone! During my recent SeaDream II voyage, I slept all night, peacefully, under the stars atop a cushy new Seora Balinese Dream Bed and woke to a magnificent sunrise. For those seeking an even softer mattress, foam padding may be requested.
Join the Club!: SeaDream Yacht Club’s new Sea Club is a serene, sunbathing space on deck 6 forward, spruced up with all-new lounge chairs, a new four-person Seora Balinese dream bed and two couples’ Jacuzzis that offer unobstructed 360 degree views out to sea. A delightful “Instagram” wall entrance, two outdoor rainshowers, Tuuci designer hammocks and parasols lead the way at the club’s entrance and, with the Top of the Yacht just next door, guests—like guests everywhere aboard SeaDream—can count on dependable bar service and regularly-offered afternoon snacks like delectable fried shrimp or chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches. (Other benefits of this location are a nearby restroom and close proximity to the yacht’s golf simulator, a space that is always super air-conditioned—pop in to cool off when the sun gets a bit too intense!)
Hit the deck!: Or not, actually. The non-slip surface of SeaDream’s new Bolidt decking just might convince me to go back to stiletto heels. The decks may look like wood and feel like wood but even after a rain shower, I was sure footed and confident. (This, from someone who not too long ago slid into a cheerleader-type split while walking on the slick deck of a cruise ship and returned home with a pulled hamstring and an upper thigh that looked like a yellow, brown and blue tattoo sleeve.)
Cut From A Different Cloth: It’s sort of ironic that the only disappointing thing about my SeaDream II sailing was that its dates conflicted with the New York City Frette Sample Sale, a semi-annual warehouse clearance where luxurious Frette linens, towels and more are offered at wildly expensive prices rather than obscenely expensive ones. Plush Frette towels, however, were at my fingertips during my SeaDream II sailing while upholstery and cushions sported the fabrics of another Italian design master: Loro Piana.
Just as exciting as what’s new aboard SeaDream Yacht Club, however, are the things that remain unchanged: The award-winning cuisine, the friendly and oh-so-capable crew and the intimate atmosphere, so conducive to mingling. The sports platform, lowered when local regulations and weather conditions permit, still allows guests to jump right into the sea, hop a wave runner, waterski or paddle a kayak directly from the ship. And in the Caribbean, guests still wade into the surf for the decadent Champagne & Caviar Splash, a raucous celebration that begins with SeaDream’s chef and hotel manager, waist deep in the sea, serving guests caviar-topped blinis from a floating surfboard and concludes with a lavish barbecue lunch beneath a canopy structure that protects from the direct sun.
Congratulations, SeaDream Yacht Club, for continuing to bring guests the magical experiences they’ve come to expect from these splendid little yachts but, now, against a cooler, more contemporary backdrop.
A “facelift,” I’ve learned, is nothing to fear…but I sure won’t say that to Audrey.