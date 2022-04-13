Extensive Refurbishments Coming for Oceania Cruises’ Riviera and Marina

Glamorous Public Spaces

Along with guest rooms, Oceania is pulling out all the stops on renovations and upgrades to public areas as well. Not only will the line reimagine the bars and lounges onboard, but also the Grand Dining Room, which will feature new carpets and leather-covered armchairs. The Polo Grill will remain familiar, but with a few updates like new carpeting, wall coverings and draperies.

RELATED: Oceania Cruises Floats Out New Ship Vista

The refurbishments won’t have any affect on the line’s warm and personalized service.