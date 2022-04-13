Extensive Refurbishments Coming for Oceania Cruises’ Riviera and Marina
Oceania Cruises made a big splash this morning when they announced stem-to-stern re-inspiration of the 1,210-guest ships Riviera and Marina as part of the cruise line’s OceaniaNEXT experience elevation initiatives. Once both renovations are complete in 2023, Oceania Cruises will boast a full fleet of either brand new, or newly renovated ships.
Debuting in December 2022 and November 2023, Riviera and Marina will see updated suites and staterooms and public areas a host of new colors, fabrics, furnishings, lighting and more.
“At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity. Whether it’s innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged,” stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.
Floor-to-Ceiling, Wall-to-Wall All-New Suites and Staterooms
According to Oceania Cruises, the newly designed staterooms and suites will be brighter and more spacious with custom furniture, wood finishes and stone bathrooms for a chic and elegant atmosphere that matches style with function. The concierge Level Veranda Staterooms and Veranda Staterooms are the largest standard staterooms in the industry at 291 square feet.
Glamorous Public Spaces
Along with guest rooms, Oceania is pulling out all the stops on renovations and upgrades to public areas as well. Not only will the line reimagine the bars and lounges onboard, but also the Grand Dining Room, which will feature new carpets and leather-covered armchairs. The Polo Grill will remain familiar, but with a few updates like new carpeting, wall coverings and draperies.
The refurbishments won’t have any affect on the line’s warm and personalized service.
“Our people remain at the heart of what we do, and the officers and crew of Oceania Cruises are the finest at sea. While the onboard experience continues to surprise and delight, the way our staff approaches the art of service remains delightfully familiar, warm, and gracious,” added Sherman.
Riviera will debut on December 7, 2022, on a 16-day Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Caribbean cruise from Rome to Miami. Marina will debut on November 13, 2023, on a 7-day cruise from Barcelona to Lisbon.