An Ideal Princess Cruise Along the California Coast

WHY PRINCESS CRUISES CLASSIC CALIFORNIA COAST ITINERARY IS IDEAL

While the pandemic was a tough time for cruisers yearning to go back to the sea, a return to sailing has resulted in a bookings boom. However, not everyone is comfortable traveling outside the country. While this California Coast sailing with Princess goes to Mexico for a few hours on its last day, it’s a very American experience.

A California itinerary is ideal for people who feel most relaxed close to home, whether that home is on the west coast, east coast, or anywhere in between in the United States.

It’s also a fantastic itinerary for people who have seen California by land (perhaps during a road trip) but want to experience it from a cruise ship’s unique perspective. Finally, this is the perfect excuse to visit the 31st state and partake in its cultures, food, and wineries, and see its beautiful mountainous landscape for travelers who have never been to California.

Lastly, this Princess Cruises sailing is perfect for travelers who are not quite ready to dip their toes into international waters for an extended length of time.

While walking around San Francisco, you realize that a local pharmacy or Starbucks is never more than a few blocks away. For travelers who still worry about COVID (or regardless of the pandemic feel at ease closer to home for medical reasons), this is a gratifying element of a cruise in the United States. For example, the local CVS or Walgreens would easily accept your health insurance if you needed to seek medical attention while off the ship.

RELATED: SKY HIGH TRANSATLANTIC CRUISING WITH PRINCESS CRUISES

This Princess Cruises California itinerary also offers something distinctively different: the chance to visit cities of various sizes with distinct characteristics. For example, Santa Barbara’s upscale neighborhoods and beachfront community vastly differ from San Francisco’s startup culture, Chinatown, and financial district. These are also different from San Diego’s navy roots or its neighboring Temecula Valley wine country.