An Ideal Princess Cruise Along the California Coast
Board Princess Cruises for an ideal itinerary that hits on California highlights within seven days. Majestic Princess offers a roundtrip cruise from Los Angeles along the California Coast for an affordable price.
MAJESTIC PRINCESS SAILS ALONG CALIFORNIA
Board the Majestic Princess to cruise from Los Angeles to San Francisco, Santa Barbara, San Diego, and Ensenada, Mexico, then back to Los Angeles. You’ll also enjoy two days at sea as you discover California and Baja California from the comfort of your stateroom and Princess Cruise’s excursion offerings.
Princess Cruises built Majestic Princess with the Chinese market in mind. As such, passengers will see both English and Asian characters on most signage. However, the onboard focus on excellent food, pampering travelers in the Lotus Spa and The Enclave, and onboard entertainment are universal.
Princess’s MedallionClass, available on all their ships including Majestic Princess, makes it easier than ever to access your room key, contactless ship boarding, and locate your party onboard.
WHY PRINCESS CRUISES CLASSIC CALIFORNIA COAST ITINERARY IS IDEAL
While the pandemic was a tough time for cruisers yearning to go back to the sea, a return to sailing has resulted in a bookings boom. However, not everyone is comfortable traveling outside the country. While this California Coast sailing with Princess goes to Mexico for a few hours on its last day, it’s a very American experience.
A California itinerary is ideal for people who feel most relaxed close to home, whether that home is on the west coast, east coast, or anywhere in between in the United States.
It’s also a fantastic itinerary for people who have seen California by land (perhaps during a road trip) but want to experience it from a cruise ship’s unique perspective. Finally, this is the perfect excuse to visit the 31st state and partake in its cultures, food, and wineries, and see its beautiful mountainous landscape for travelers who have never been to California.
Lastly, this Princess Cruises sailing is perfect for travelers who are not quite ready to dip their toes into international waters for an extended length of time.
While walking around San Francisco, you realize that a local pharmacy or Starbucks is never more than a few blocks away. For travelers who still worry about COVID (or regardless of the pandemic feel at ease closer to home for medical reasons), this is a gratifying element of a cruise in the United States. For example, the local CVS or Walgreens would easily accept your health insurance if you needed to seek medical attention while off the ship.
RELATED: SKY HIGH TRANSATLANTIC CRUISING WITH PRINCESS CRUISES
This Princess Cruises California itinerary also offers something distinctively different: the chance to visit cities of various sizes with distinct characteristics. For example, Santa Barbara’s upscale neighborhoods and beachfront community vastly differ from San Francisco’s startup culture, Chinatown, and financial district. These are also different from San Diego’s navy roots or its neighboring Temecula Valley wine country.
CLASSIC CALIFORNIA COAST EXCURSIONS
Cruisers love to experience a ship’s amenities as part of their vacation experience, no matter where a cruise travels. However, part of the gratification of cruising the west coast, specifically, is the views of the California terrain as you sail to your next port. Getting off the boat in each port is also pleasing as you experience what these cities offer.
You can easily sign up for any of the excursions Princess Cruises offers for an additional fee. Here is a small sampling of the breadth of the available options during a Classic California Coast cruise:
- Trolly tour of the city of Santa Barbara
- San Francisco sightseeing & Dim Sum lunch in Chinatown
- San Diego Zoo at your own pace
- Wine tour of Temecula, from San Diego
CLASSIC CALIFORNIA CRUISE STARTING PRICE
Based on double occupancy, interior rooms start at $339, and balcony rooms start at $472 per person. Specialty dining, excursions, taxes, fees, and gratuities are additional.