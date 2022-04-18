Your Cruise to Australia is Back On

It had been more than two years since the last time a cruise ship sailed past the iconic opera house in Sydney Harbor, but that all changed this morning when P&O Cruises’ Pacific Explorer arrived to much fanfare.

Flanked by tug boats on all sides spraying their water cannons, Pacific Explorer arrived in port after making the journey from Cyrus where it waited out the pandemic. Draped across the ships bow was a giant black banner with white letters that read “We’re Home”.

The ship is scheduled to begin her first passenger sailings on May 31st with an itinerary to Brisbane, Australia.

Following the first cruise back, Pacific Explorer is scheduled sail from Sydney on a series of Queensland and South Pacific cruises until late October, replacing Pacific Adventure’s scheduled program. Pacific Adventure will now begin her maiden season of cruises from Sydney on October 22, when Pacific Explorer will sail to Adelaide for a new mini-season of four cruises.