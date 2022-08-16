Carnival Reveals New Details About Upcoming Carnival Celebration

We’re just a few months away from sailing on board the new Carnival Celebration as well as enjoying Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday festivities and the cruise line has released new details about the upcoming ship! From the Cloud 9 Spa to Loft 19 and the Serenity Adults-Only Retreat, there’s going to be plenty of places to unwind on board according to the press release issued by the cruise line.

“While every Carnival ship has places to relax, we took all of the fan favorites from across our fleet and brought them to Carnival Celebration to make her the ultimate space to unwind and enjoy your vacation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “From our popular Cloud 9 Spa and adult-only areas to the new spaces designed just for relaxing, there will be nothing like feeling pampered while enjoying endless ocean views and vibes on Carnival Celebration.”

Cloud 9 Spa

Found on decks 5 and 6, the Cloud 9 Spa offers traditional spa services like massages, facials, stone therapy, body wraps and acupuncture; as well as a hydrotherapy pool, steam rooms, and a post-treatment relaxation room for guests to lounge and have a cup of herbal tea.

The Cloud 9 Spa also has an expansive fitness center with the latest cardio and weight-training equipment to cater to all conditioning levels and a wide range of instructor-led exercise classes. The salon offers hair services, barbers and grooming, and special stations for manicures and pedicures.

Loft 19

Located on the top-most deck, Loft 19 is a new retreat-style experience that was first introduced on Mardi Gras. The space includes full bar service, an infinity whirlpool, surrounding sun loungers and private spacious cabanas, available for rent by day or voyage.

Private cabanas include Loft 19 attendants to help with guests’ needs, robes, lunch delivery, chilled towels and fresh fruit. Guests staying in Carnival Excel-level suites can enjoy complimentary access to Loft 19 and receive priority cabana reservations.

Serenity Adult-Only Retreat

As the name would imply, the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat is a kid-free (21+) space found on deck 18 featuring a bar, pool and lots of peace and quiet for guests looking to unwind.

Have you booked a cruise on the upcoming Carnival Celebration? Let us know in the comments!