Holland American Line Shares Updated “Travel Well” Protocols

Holland American Line has shared an update to its “Travel Well” COVID-19 protocols and procedures and it makes cruising a lot easier for guests.

Beginning after September 6, 2022, vaccinated travelers sailing on voyages for up to 15 nights will no longer have to test days before their trip. Unvaccinated guests are asked to self-test within three days of sailing. These new guidelines only apply to countries where regulations are the same. Before traveling to a destination, be sure to check the requirements.

“Our guests have been excited to return to cruising, and these changes will make it easier for more guests to explore the world in a safe and enjoyable environment,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Key changes for cruises up to 15 nights for guests aged five and older

Vaccinated guests are required to provide proof of vaccination before cruising. Pre-cruise testing is no longer required.

Unvaccinated guests are welcome aboard, but must provide results of a negative test taken within three days of trip.

Key changes for cruises 16 nights and longer

All guests must submit a COVID-19 test with a negative result before cruising. The test must be taken within three days of the trip.

Guests must be vaccinated or request an exception.

“The new, simplified protocols recognize the evolving nature of COVID-19 while still ensuring we protect the health of our guests, team members and the communities we visit,” said Antorcha.

Visit their website for more information on Holland American Line’s protocols and cruises and let us know if the new protocols make your embarkation easier!