Congratulations are in order for Carnival Corporation! The brand has been awarded one of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies of 2022 by Forbes for the second time.

Forbes and Statista Inc., a statistical portal that ranks industries and providers, presented the award of one of the top female-friendly companies to Carnival. The award showcases the brand’s proven gender equality performance and the importance of placing women in leadership positions throughout the brand.

Just this year, Carnival has received honors from Forbes for companywide operations, dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion, World’s Best Employers of 2022, and Best Employers for Diversity for 2022.

“We are proud to be named alongside other distinguished organizations that are champions for the support of women leaders, and we applaud all of the collective efforts being made globally to accelerate inclusion and diversity in the workplace,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation.

This year’s list of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies was created based on surveyed results from approximately 85,000 women across 36 countries. All survey respondents were asked to answer questions evaluating performance across various gender-related topics and share workplace satisfaction.

Carnival Corporation Recognitions for 2022

Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine

Perfect Score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

One of the World’s Best Employers

One of the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies in 2021,

Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner honoring the best 100 U.S. places to work.

“We are focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels of our organization, and we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as it underscores our commitment to foster a positive and inclusive workplace that supports our talented and diverse employees, while providing equal opportunity and a strong sense of belonging for all,” said Deynes.