DISNEY CRUISE LINE IS ADDING NEW CHARACTERS TO MARVEL DAY AT SEA

If you’re planning on traveling with Disney Cruise Line anytime soon, get ready to be transported into a world with unlimited possibilities and tons of adventure in the Marvel Universe!

Disney Cruise Line has added brand-new characters and events aboard all 2023 Marvel Day at Sea sailings. Sailing from January to March 2023 from Port Miami, the itinerary will introduce new characters and entertainment based on the world that Marvel fans know and love.

Marvel Day at Sea will combine the spirit of the Marvel universe with the experience of a Disney cruise in one action-packed day of the itinerary aboard the Disney Dream. The event features interactive entertainment including meet-and-greets, performances, film & TV screenings, exclusive merchandise, and themed food and drink. Marvel Day at Sea has something for the entire family to do, not just the little ones!

Cruise With New Marvel Heroes and Characters

Since the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the roster of fan-favorite characters has also shifted. For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line will include more than 30 Marvel superheroes & villains in the new live and interactive entertainment aboard Disney Dream.

A fresh take on “Heroes Unite”- This popular nighttime performance features stunts, special effects, and pyrotechnics and will assemble an extraordinary lineup of characters for a multi-dimensional adventure. The performance will end with a battle between never-before-seen villains on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

Fans can expect tons of new superheroes aboard the ship including Captain America Sam Wilson, Mighty Thor, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Kate Bishop. Marvel enthusiasts can also look forward to some returning favorites like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow, and Loki.

“Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular” is new to the Walt Disney Theatre and promises guests a performance filled with magic and the power of the mystic arts. The show will feature Doctor Strange, Agatha Harkness, and for the first time ever, Sorcerer Supreme Wong.

Aspiring young superheroes can also participate in an all-new, hands-on training experience with Captain America Steve Rogers, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Kate Bishop in the kids’ club on the ship’s upper deck.

RELATED: DISNEY CRUISE LINE DROPS VACCINE REQUIREMENT

Guests are encouraged to suit up like their favorite Marvel characters for the event. The itinerary includes a costume bash, parties on the upper deck during Mickey & Minnie’s Superhero Celebration, and an exclusive adults-only Ravagers Dance Party.

Aside from the adventure of Marvel Day at Sea, guests will also get to enjoy all the fun and relaxation of a tropical Disney Cruise Vacation. Cruisers will experience world-class entertainment, themed dining, and designated spaces for guests of all ages.

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises embarking from PortMiami in early 2023.