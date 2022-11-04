Prior to the pandemic, there was only one local Israeli cruise line sailing from Haifa Port in Israel, making the country less accessible to cruisers and harder for locals to cruise since major cruise lines didn’t operate from Haifa. After the pandemic, Haifa Port has seen a major shift and in 2022, ten major cruise lines are doing turnarounds in Haifa, and they expect more to follow in 2023. Today, cruising in Israel is much more convenient and ship occupancy is at an all-time high.

With so much to offer, tourists are now easily able to experience Israel after cruise lines like MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Windstar began making stops in Haifa. 75-80% of passengers aboard these ships are taking excursions in Haifa and are even able to set up pre- or post-cruise stays for even more time to explore the country. The port is also very close to the vibrant downtown Haifa area. A popular tourist attraction, Baha’i Gardens & Temple, is only a few minutes from the port by car. Now that Israel is so easily accessible to travelers, more people will be able to experience the beauty of the country than ever before!