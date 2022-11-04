Cruise Deal of the Week – November 4, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

If you haven’t booked a cruise for 2023 yet, now might be the best time! Cruise lines have mostly dropped testing and vaccination requirements and cruises are running again just like normal. Norwegian Cruise Line has a number of deals running right now, but this 9-day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean may just be the best of them all!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

9-Day Caribbean Cruise From Norwegian Cruise Line

Leaving from sunny Miami with lots of sailing dates to choose from between March 21, 2023 and November 08, 2023, Norwegian Sky will call on a number of Caribbean hotspots like Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island resort Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Thomas, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic before heading back to Miami.

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away up to $1,700 cash back depending on the stateroom you book, free open bar, free specialty dining, free wifi and shore excursions included when you book! The lowest price we saw for an interior room was $429 and $1,069 for a balcony room per person.

Are you sailing the Caribbean this winter? Let us know in the comments!