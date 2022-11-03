Amawaterways Opens 2024 River Cruise Reservations With Extended Seasons and New Ships

Today, AmaWaterways announced that travelers can now book brand-new itineraries for the company’s 2024 river cruise season. Some of the destinations featured on the 2024 itineraries include Europe, Asia, Egypt, and Africa.

The river cruise line has also announced added rewards for early bookings along with extended seasons on the Rhine, Danube, and Douro rivers, giving guests the ability to save when reserving their spot on their next vacation. River cruising on AmaWaterways offers something for the whole family, including exclusive culinary experiences, customizable excursions, and guided tours.

“With an increased demand for intimate travel experiences, we knew how important it was to our guests, particularly those traveling with a group of friends or family, to confirm their 2024 travel plans and begin anticipating the wonderful, enriching vacation that awaits,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Our repeat guests and novice river cruise travelers can save 5%* on balcony staterooms and suites by placing a deposit for their 2024 river cruise by December 31, 2022, and then relax knowing that the itinerary and stateroom of their choice are confirmed, while the full payment is not due until 90 days before departure.”

AmaWaterways’ 2024 itineraries are expected to be popular due on account of the extended seasons on the Douro, Rhine & Danube rivers, a new itinerary on the Saône River through the Burgundy region of France, and the launch of a second ship for the Nile.

Launched in 2021, one of the most popular itineraries from AmaWaterways is the Seven River Journeys cruise, which was the first ever of its kind in the cruise industry. In 2024, AmaWaterways is offering two new journeys featuring 49 nights of cruising. Guests will sail the full length of the Danube, Main, and Rhine rivers and visit 15 different countries while aboard AmaMora, the company’s leading intimate vessel. Another first for AmaWaterways, guests on both expeditions are invited to prolong their explorations into the southern tip of the Danube Delta region that leads to the Black Sea.

Here are some 2024 itineraries from AmaWaterways now open for booking:

France

A new itinerary for 2024, the Flavors of Burgundy itinerary will feature a seven-night cruise through the Saône River between Dijon and Lyon and offer guests the ability to explore the famous and historical culinary region of France. Guests will also have the option of disembarking from their first seven-night cruise aboard AmaCello in Lyon and hopping onto its sister ship, AmaKristina, for an additional seven nights on the Colors of Provence cruise between Lyon and Aries. AmaWaterways is also offering a 10% combination cruise savings for guests on all second subsequent river cruises. The company now offers guests six itineraries in France with the options for pre-and post-cruise stays escorted by cruise managers in popular cities like Barcelona, Paris, and Geneva.

Douro River

AmaWaterways is extending its Portugal river cruising season in 2024 by adding additional sailings from Porto for guests aboard AmaDouro. Guests will experience the fall foliage along the Douro River and can enjoy cruising during the holiday season with the final Christmas departure embarking on December 21, 2024.

Rhine, Main & Moselle Rivers

Guests can experience the beauty of the Rhine cruising season aboard AmaLucia starting on February 11, 2024. AmaWaterways is offering 7, 10, and 11-night cruises along the Rhine, Main, and Moselle rivers with stops in Western and Central Europe. The company will offer ten different itineraries including Vineyards of the Rhine & Moselle, Enchanting Rhine, and Christmas Markets on the Rhine. Guests who book will have the opportunity to explore destinations like France, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. AmaWaterways is also offering guests the opportunity to extend their stay by adding pre-and post-cruise land packages in destinations like Prague, Zurich, Amsterdam, and Lucerne.

Danube River

The company continues to attract first-time cruise-goers in this region of Europe by featuring nine itineraries offered by six award-winning ships. AmaWaterways’ AmaMagna will offer guests an early start to the river cruise season beginning on February 11, 2024, cruising through Vilshofen and Budapest. In addition, AmaViola lives up to her name with a series of six Celebration of Classical Music: The Danube departures between Budapest, Hungary, and Vienna, Austria. AmaWaterways is also offering six separate holiday departures in December on the five-night Majestic Capitals of the Danube itinerary with stops in Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest. Pre-or post-cruise land packages are also available in Krakow, Poland, and Prague, Czech Republic.

Nile River

After AmaDahlia’s previous successful season, AmaWaterways launch a second ship on the Nile, AmaLilia, beginning on March 4, 2024. Both sister ships will sail the Secrets of Egypt & Nile itinerary, with 11-nights of cruising and land experiences that include a 7-night round trip river cruise from Luxor paired with three nights pre- and one-night post-cruise stays in Cairo. Some land packages paired with this destination include Dubai, Jordan, and Israel.

Dutch and Belgian Waterways

Dutch and Belgian Waterways will explore a variety of towns and historic sites, including famous WWII landmarks. The itinerary includes stops in Antwerp, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Gent. During their journey, guests can enjoy customizable experiences including excursions like visiting the tulip farms in Horn within AmaWaterways’ spring-only Tulip Timesailings to the Roosevelt family home in Veere and full-day tours of Bruges on the Best of Holland & Belgium itineraries.

Mekong River

With a capacity of 124 passengers, AmaWaterways’ AmaDara will set sail along the 12th largest river in the world, the Mekong, featuring itineraries like the Charms of the Mekong and Riches of the Mekong. Both itineraries can also be combined with pre-and post-cruise land packages that feature unique excursions like exploring the ancient ruins of Angkor Wat near Siem Reap, Cambodia, or discovering the popular city centers of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand.

Chobe River

Aboard Zambezi Queen, guests will set sail along Africa’s Chobe River with five separate itineraries to choose from, such as Discover Africa and Stars of South Africa. While aboard, guests can explore destinations like Cape Town’s Table Mountain and Victoria Falls. AmaWaterways’ Africa itineraries will combine the four-night cruise experience with the choice of excursions like wildlife safaris, city stays, or cross-country rail travel.

Colombia

AmaWaterways will reveal additional details regarding 2024 sailings to Colombia in January of 2023. The itineraries will include two new ships cruising on the Magdalena River.

Guests who book their 2024 sailings before December 31, 2022, can enjoy 5% Early Booking Rewards on balcony staterooms and suites on select itineraries. For Christmas Market Cruises, guests can utilize Triple Holiday Savings on select cruises.