Brightlines Stations Increase Testing Speeds Awaiting orlando Launch

In order to continue essential service to Orlando, Brightline is increasing its train testing between West Palm Beach and Orlando. Along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa, test trains will continue traveling at speeds up to 125 mph. Trains will test up to 110 mph in phases on the north-south route between Cocoa and West Palm Beach, which will affect several railroad crossings at once. Integrating a new second railroad track into the current route, activating the new rail signal system, and testing trains and brakes at higher speeds are all included in this train testing. This may cause additional wait times at crossings.

MORE ABOUT THE BRIGHTLINE TESTING UPDATE

Flaggers will be stationed at train crossings in areas where high-speed testing is taking place

Once the second track is operational, rail traffic may operate on BOTH tracks

Failure to adhere to laws may result in loss of licenses, fines, or severe injury

Keep away from tracks and do not stop on them

Never circumvent gates

Do not attempt to outrun a train

Utilize proper crossings

By Danielle Morris