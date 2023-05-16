Carnival Cruise Line Opens Carnival Venezia Sailings For Late 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is opening sailings on Carnival Venezia, the newest ship in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, departing from Port Canaveral, Florida in late 2024. The cruise line is debuting its ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ experiences on the Carnival Venezia this season.

In 2024, the ship will head south to Port Canaveral for the winter and return to New York in spring 2025.

“The sailings we’re opening today will allow us to share this new signature fun with more guests and bring another truly dynamic offering to one of our most popular homeports,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Venezia’s seasonal operation in Port Canaveral will bring our deployment there to five vessels and give our valued Carnival guests another great option when sailing from Central Florida.”

Carnival Venezia will embark on a 12-Day Southern Caribbean Carnival Journeys Cruise on December 6, 2024 and cruise south to St. Thomas, St. Croix, Aruba, Curacao, and Grand Turk. After arriving in Port Canaveral, the ship will start her winter series from this southern port.

Sailings from Port Canaveral

Week-Long Cruises from Port Canaveral:

Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise Seven-day cruise departing on December 22, 2024 Visits Grand Turk; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas Similar itineraries will be available on five departure dates in spring 2025

Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise Seven-day cruise departing January 5, 2025 and April 27, 2025 Visits Amber Cove; San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas

Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise Seven-day cruise departing December 29, 2024, January 26, 2025, and March 23, 2025. Visits Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico

Western Caribbean Cruise Seven-day cruise departing February 9, 2025 and March 9, 2025 Visits Nassau, Bahamas; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Western Caribbean Cruise Seven-day cruise departing April 6, 2025 and April 20, 2025 Visits Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands



Carnival Journeys Cruises from Port Canaveral:

Southern Caribbean Cruise 14-day cruise departing January 12, 2025 Visits St. Thomas; Antigua; Dominica; Grenada; Barbados; St. Maarten; St. Kitts and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Southern Caribbean Cruise 14-day cruise departing February 23, 2025 Visits Grand Turk; Aruba; Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Limon, Costa Rica and Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.



More about Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia will be embarking on a 15-day Carnival Journeys voyage on May 29, 2023, departing from Barcelona and arriving in New York City. New York will be her homeport through December 2024, and Carnival Venezia will operate 10 cruise durations and 22 itineraries.

Carnival Venezia will be the first ship to feature ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style,’ which will include fun Italian concepts and experiences. The ship has an Italian design, featuring gorgeous architecture inspired by Venice.

Guests will also enjoy Carnival Cruise Line favorites, such as Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Burger Joint and Fahrenheit 555. Guests will also enjoy new dining options like “Il Viaggio” as well as exciting entertainment aboard Carnival Venezia.

Will you be traveling on Carnival Venezia? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn