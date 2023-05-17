Tickets For Brightline’s Orlando Station Are Now Available

Tickets for Brightline’s Orlando Station are officially on sale starting today!

“Brightline guests and the travel market have spoken loudly, and we want to respond by opening ticket sales from late summer through the beginning of next year,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “While we are finalizing an official launch date, guests can now book travel for Labor Day, Halloween and holidays through the new year.”

Brightline will offer deals and packages for their guests, such as:

A one-way SMART ticket beginning at $79 for adults, and $39 for childrens.

Groups with more than four passengers will save 25 percent more with the SMART ticket.

More comfortable business-class seating that consists of hand made leather seats, Wi-Fi, USB outlets and many choices of food and drinks.

Starting at $149, guests can get the first class experience with the one way PREMIUM cost. Comes with amenities like a PREMIUM lounge, first to board, free snacks and drinks. As well as, checked luggage.

Brightline Orlando Station has transit options that feature new Brightline+ travel like shuttles, Uber ride-share, and car rentals. When a customer makes a reservation, they will get a confirmation email with instructions for adding extras, like baggage and parking.

Brightline will offer various transportation options for guests to easily get to and from stations, using Uber, shuttle routes, or electric vehicles to events. PREMIUM ticket holders will allow guests to enjoy the Brightline service with complimentary Uber rides anywhere within a five-mile radius.

New Train Schedule

The schedule will offer 16 daily round trips with departures from Miami and Orlando. The regular schedule from Orlando to Miami will stop at the Brightline stations, such as West Palm ​​Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Aventura.

Trains will continue to run between Miami and West Palm Beach, departing from West Palm Beach at 5 a.m. from West Palm and late at night from Miami until 12:45 a.m.

If you are interested in learning more about the train schedule, click here.

More about the Brightline Orlando Station

The Brightline Orlando Station is designed to fit the needs of the modern traveler.

The station is located in the Orlando International Airport and adjacent to terminal C.

The station will also have direct access to other terminals that will get you there in 5 minutes.

By Sofia Sanchez