Today, Explora Journeys revealed the latest design of the Owner’s Residence, the largest living space aboard the brand’s newest ship, EXPLORA I!

“Every aspect of the design of our Owner’s Residence reflects the meticulous curation of all details,” said Jason Gelineau, Head of Product at Explora Journeys. “We have partnered with renowned brands to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests. Sofas and chairs are by iconic design brands like Knoll and Molteni & C, outdoor furniture is from Manutti, sophisticated lighting solutions are designed by Astep and the luxurious double vanity bathroom is made of precious Calacatta marble. All these incredible details create an elegant, yet effortlessly relaxed European sense of luxury.”

MORE ABOUT THE OWNER’S RESIDENCE