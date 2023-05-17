May 17, 2023 Julie Rosner
Explora Journeys Announces Owner’s Residence Aboard EXPLORA I
Today, Explora Journeys revealed the latest design of the Owner’s Residence, the largest living space aboard the brand’s newest ship, EXPLORA I!
“Every aspect of the design of our Owner’s Residence reflects the meticulous curation of all details,” said Jason Gelineau, Head of Product at Explora Journeys. “We have partnered with renowned brands to provide an unparalleled experience for our guests. Sofas and chairs are by iconic design brands like Knoll and Molteni & C, outdoor furniture is from Manutti, sophisticated lighting solutions are designed by Astep and the luxurious double vanity bathroom is made of precious Calacatta marble. All these incredible details create an elegant, yet effortlessly relaxed European sense of luxury.”
MORE ABOUT THE OWNER’S RESIDENCE
- Separate living, dining and sleeping areas.
- Private butler services by the Residence Manager.
- Unpacking and packing services.
- Itinerary and transport planning.
- In-suite dining.
- A complimentary treatment at Ocean Wellness – The Spa.
- Dining table for 8 guests.
- Guests staying in the Owner’s Residence will receive a roundtrip home to airport ground transfer, a complimentary pre- or post- hotel night, and roundtrip transfers from/to hotel and port.
- The Owner’s Residence is available for a maximum capacity of three adults or two adults and one child under 18 years old.
Will you be booking an Owner’s Residence reservation? Let us know in the comments!
