Princess Cruises Reveals First-Ever Summer Colonial Heritage Voyages

Debuting in 2024, Princess Cruises will offer several Colonial Heritage 10 and 11-day itineraries aboard Island Princess. Sailing round-trip from New York, Island Princess will visit destinations such as Yorktown, Va., nearby Colonial Williamsburg, and the first permanent English settlement in the Americas, Jamestown. Along with stops in Charleston, S.C., Boston, and Halifax in June 2024, these sailings come at a perfect time, leading up to the Sestercentennial celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States. These itineraries will go on sale on May 25, 2023.

In addition, the cruise line is expanding its Canada and New England cruising program, with a 17-day itinerary aboard Emerald Princess that includes East Coast destinations with three-day-long visits to ports in Greenland. These sailings will complement Princess Cruises’ fall foliage seven- to 17-day voyages departing from Boston.

“The upcoming 2024 Canada & New England cruise and cruise tour program is highlighted by the debut of new summer Colonial Heritage voyages with visits to Yorktown and cruises sailing in and out Boston,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

In total, the 2024 Canada and New England cruise and cruise tour season includes 27 departures from Boston, New York, Québec, and Ft. Lauderdale. 25 destinations will be visited on 11 different itineraries sailing on three Princess Cruises ships: Emerald Princess, Island Princess, and Enchanted Princess.

Seven-Day Cruises

Emerald Princess will depart roundtrip from Boston visiting Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Portland. Cruises will depart on July 14, 21, 28, and August 4, 2024.

Enchanted Princess will depart roundtrip from New York visiting Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor (For Acadia National Park), Halifax, and Saint John (Bay of Fundy- for select cruises). Voyages depart August 24, and 31; September 7, 14, 21, and 28; and October 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2024.

10-17-Day Cruises

For 10-11 day itineraries, Island Princess departs roundtrip from New York visiting Charleston, Boston, Halifax, Newport (for select cruises), and Yorktown. Cruises depart June 4, 14, and 25, 2024.

Emerald Princess departs for 10 days from Boston to Québec with stops in Portland or Rockland, Saint John (For Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), and Saguenay. Cruises will depart on August 28, September 17, and October 7, 2024, respectively.

For 11 days, Emerald Princess departs from Québec to Boston, visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Saint John (For Bay of Fundy), and Portland. Cruises depart September 7 and 27, 2024.

Emerald Princess departs from Québec to Boston for 11 days, visiting Saguenay, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Halifax, Saint John (For Bay of Fundy), and Portland. The cruise departs on July 3, 2024.

For a 14-day voyage from Ft. Lauderdale to Québec, Emerald Princess visits Charleston, Yorktown, New York City, Newport, Boston, Sydney (Cape Breton Island), and Saguenay. The cruise departs on June 19, 2024.

On another 14-day voyage, Emerald Princess sails from Québec to Ft. Lauderdale visiting Halifax, Portland, Boston, New York City, Yorktown, and Charleston. The cruise departs on October 17, 2024.

Finally, Emerald Princess visits three ports in Greenland- Nuuk, Qaqortoq, and Nanortalik- along with Sydney (Cape Breton Island), Corner Brook, St. Anthony (Newfoundland), and St. John’s (Newfoundland). The cruise departs roundtrip from Boston on August 11, 2024.

For guests looking to spend more time in certain destinations, Princess Cruises offers two cruise tours that combine with a scheduled 2024 cruise:

Historic America Cruise Tour: Seven nights on land to visit Washington D.C., Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate, Colonial Williamsburg, Independence Hall in Philadelphia, and the Gettysburg Battlefield.

The Maple Explorer Cruise Tour: Tours Niagra Falls; cities such as Ottawa and Montréal with guided tours of the Canadian Museum of Civilization, and the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

