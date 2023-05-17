Details of MSC Euribia’s Naming Revealed Ahead of Copenhagen Ceremony

MSC Cruises revealed information regarding the Naming Ceremony of the line’s newest ship, MSC Euribia. The June 8 event will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark due to the city’s maritime history.

MSC Euribia is touted by the line as being “Built for the Future.” As the most energy-efficient cruise ship design in the world, she will be powered by LNG, one of the cleanest and most efficient fuel sources commercially available, and is the second ship in the MSC fleet to be fueled by the energy source. Other features include sophisticated waste management systems and several underwater noise reduction systems to minimize the ship’s impact on the environments she sails.

About The Ceremony

MSC Cruises will invite local dignitaries, travel partners, international media, and Oscar-winning actress Sophia Loren. Loren will become the Godmother of her 19th MSC Cruises ship during the ceremony.

Danish Television host, actress, and model Sarah Grünewald will serve as the Master of Ceremony.

French DJ and record producer Bob Sinclair will provide the musical entertainment.

The ceremony will include the traditional breaking of the champagne bottle over the bow and a gala dinner for guests.

Highlights of MSC Euribia include:

Commissioned for MSC Euribia , “Street. 2023” by British artist Julian Opie I’Atelier is an 11×2-meter LED screen depicting figures in Opie’s art style.

Reinvented with a new layout, The Carousel Lounge offers panoramic ocean views and live music each evening, creating the perfect environment for guests to relax in.

A 7,534 square-foot indoor kids’ area will contain seven rooms, each for a specific age group from 0-17 years old. The MSC Foundation Lab will provide a range of activities aimed at educating children and teenagers about environmental subjects.

10 dining venues, including five specialty restaurants such as French bistro and steakhouse Le Grill and MSC Cruises staple Kaito Sushi & Robatayaki.

Five pools and a coral-themed waterpark, Ocean Cay AquaPark, featuring three water slides.

The Delphi Theater, seating 945 and featuring a seven-day program of shows.

21 bars and lounges, with five outdoor and 16 indoor areas.

The Galleria Euribia, the longest LED dome at sea, will contain various shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities.

MSC Euribia will begin sailings this summer with seven-night voyages from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark to Norwegian Fjords such as Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam after the ceremony.

By Ethan Leckie