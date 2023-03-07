Brightline Becomes Fastest Train in Florida

Brightline reached 130 mph during train testing, making it the fastest train in Florida and the Southeastern United States.

Brightline, the only provider of “modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail,” made this historical achievement on its new railway between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa, Fla. The new 35-mile rail corridor runs along the Beachline Expressway/SR 528.

“Reaching 130 isn’t just another milestone to our team, but the continuation of a dream that we’ve been working towards for several years,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline Trains. “This historic feat brings us one step closer to launching Brightline service between Orlando and Miami.”

Brightline surpassed its previous record of 110 mph, which the company set last fall.

This year, Brightline is opening its Orlando Station, which will continue Brightline’s revolutionary work towards optimizing American train travel. Brightline will transport passengers between South and Central Florida within about three hours, providing travelers with a guest-first experience and helping them avoid congested roads.

Though Brightline trains are only required to travel at top speeds during testing, passengers will ride efficient trains no matter which one they board.

Brightline’s Current Maximum Speeds

Current Operations in South Florida: 79 mph

Orlando Extension from West Palm Beach to Cocoa: 110 mph

Cocoa to Orlando International Airport: 125 mph

Two powerful locomotives move Brightline trains, which are 16-cylinder, 4,000 hp Cummins EPA Tier-IV compliant diesel-electric engines.

Rail Safety

Brightline has worked diligently to ensure rail safety. In collaboration with community partners, government agencies, and news media, the company is making safety awareness a priority.

At all 156 crossings between Cocoa and Palm Beach, Brightline has implemented infrastructure and safety improvements. These improvements may include new crossing gates, pedestrian gates and pavement markings.

Brightline is currently testing along the corridor from Cocoa south to West Palm Beach, where trains are reaching speeds of 110 mph. In crossings where trains are traveling at 110 mph or higher, Brightline installed quad gates or medians to keep motorists safe.

Brightline encourages the public to continue to spread awareness about rail safety.

Brightline trains will be testing between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa daily throughout March.

By Lily Ogburn