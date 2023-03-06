AmaWaterways Reveals First-Ever Magdalena River Cruises

Today, AmaWaterways revealed details of two new ships debuting in 2024! Guests can get ready to visit a list of destinations with cultural and immersive experiences aboard the AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia!

“We are absolutely thrilled to have two beautiful ships joining our growing fleet of 26 award-winning river cruise ships and share details on the new itineraries cruising between Cartagena and Barranquilla along the Magdalena River,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and president of AmaWaterways. “After visiting and falling in love with this region, we are so excited to now offer our guests the opportunity to discover Colombia’s vibrant culture, unique traditions and natural beauty.”

ABOUT AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia

The AmaMagdalena and AmaMelodia are two newly designed ships, launching in 2024.

The AmaMagdalena will launch on March 20, 2023, and AmaMelodia will begin sailings on June 19, 2024.

The Amamagdelena accommodates 60 guests, while the AmaMelodia welcomes 64.

Both ships will give guests a river cruise experience with luxury accommodations and views.

Prices for seven-night cruises start at $3,599 per person based on double occupancy.”

“Everything, from the design of our two stunning ships to the immersive curated itineraries, reflects our pioneering spirit and mission to provide our guests with top-of-the-line accommodations, warm and welcoming services, locally inspired cuisine and enriching experiences engaging with local communities along this fascinating river,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “We are extremely grateful for our travel advisor partners and loyal guests who continue to support us and are as excited as we are to discover this new continent for river cruising.”

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

Starting in Spring 2024, guests will have the choice between two seven-night itineraries aboard the Magic of Colombia and Wonders of Colombia

Guests will sail between Cartagena and Barranquilla.

Highlights on these two itineraries include:

Uncovering the soul and spirit of the “Land of a Thousand Rhythms” at a special Carnaval celebration in Barranquilla featuring vibrant live performances reserved exclusively for AmaWaterways guests.

Exploring the country’s most fascinating cities through historical walking tours in destinations including Mompox, a UNESCO Site preserved in colonial charm, where an exclusive jazz performance will welcome guests.

Birdwatching tours will captivate guests with more than 1,900 species of birds including the Cianeguo hummingbirds and the Chauna chavaria – only found in the Colombia region.

Visiting Palenque, historically named the first “free city” in the Americas, where guests will enjoy dancing to world-renowned musical styles such as cumbia and vallenato during a Drum Rhythms and Freedom Historical tour.

Riding an authentic paola through the town of Calamar.

Witnessing the natural beauty of the great Magdalena basin, which harbors many species of flora and fauna not found anywhere else on the planet.

Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Packages

Travelers can extend their journey with an optional pre-cruise land package in Medellín and Cartagena and a post-cruise land package in Panama City, Panama.

Medellin: Start your journey with a three-night stay in Colombia’s second-largest city.

Indulge in the refined flavors of Medellín’s famous coffee and cuisine during a Coffee Region Tour and Tasting.

Witness the city’s transformation while visiting neighborhoods such as Comuna 13.

Cartagena: Two-night, pre-cruise land package that takes guests deep into the city’s royal history and heritage.

Enjoy a city walking tour or try excursions to the Gold Museum, Caribbean Naval Museum, and San Felipe Castle.

Panama: Three-night post-cruise land package, offering guests the chance to explore Panama City, Panama.

Discover the Amador Causeway, the historic buildings of Panama La Vieja, and the mesmerizing Panama Canal.

Explore the tropical rainforest of the Chagres National Park.

“We celebrate that AmaWaterways chose the Magdalena River to launch a river cruise, the first of this kind in the history of Colombia’s tourism industry. Once the trips start in 2024, little towns across the watercourse will be able to show international travelers their immense beauty and natural and cultural diversity,” said Arturo Bravo, deputy minister of tourism.

Learn more about these new itineraries at the brand’s Sip & Sail: Experience the Magic of Colombia with AmaWaterways on AmaWaterways’ YouTube channel today!Z

