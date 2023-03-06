Carnival Miracle to Join Fleet in Galveston

Carnival Cruise Line is diversifying their offerings in Texas by adding a fourth ship to their Galveston port. The cruise line announced that Carnival Miracle will relocate from San Francisco to Galveston, Texas, on October 1, 2024. Carnival Miracle will be the fourth ship at the Texas port and will offer nine, 10, 11, and 12 days itineraries from the fall of 2024 through the spring of 2025.

“We have always offered a great variety of cruises from Galveston, but by adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in Galveston and sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Galveston is one of our top homeports, and with the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests.”

Carnival Miracle will offer 19 cruises beginning on October 16, 2024.

According to Carnival Cruise Line, here are some of Carnival Miracle’s itineraries now available for booking:

A Nine-Day Exotic Western Caribbean Sailing visiting Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico. Carnival Miracle departs on October 16, 2024.

A 10-Day Panama Canal Sailing which leaves on November 15, 2024, and stops in Cozumel, Mexico; Limon, Costa Rica; Colon, Panama (and tours of the Panama Canal); and Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan.

An 11-Day Exotic Caribbean Sailing with visits to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Amber Cove; Grand Turk; Princess Cays and Nassau, The Bahamas. Carnival Miracle departs on November 24, 2024.

A 12-Day Carnival Journeys Southern Caribbean Sailing , which departs on January 26, 2025, and stops in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; Aruba; Bonaire; Curacao; Cozumel, Mexico.

More About Carnival Miracle

The 2,200-guest ship’s hull is newly painted in red, white, and blue.

There are many signature venues aboard the ship, such as Guy’s Burger Joint, Bluelguana Catina, the RedFrog (a Key West-inspired pub), WaterWorks Aqua Park, and the Punchliner Comedy Club.

Carnival Miracle will join Carnival Breeze , Carnival Dream , and Carnival Jubilee in Galveston.

When she arrives in Texas, will you explore the Caribbean on the Carnival Miracle?

By Niko Balkaran