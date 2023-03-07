Holland America Line Reveals New Extended Legendary Voyages

In honor of Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary, the cruise line is introducing extended Legendary Voyages! The available voyages will range from 25 to 59 days, providing an enriching and historical experience at each destination.

MORE ABOUT THE LEGENDARY VOYAGES

Most Legendary Voyages will sail roundtrip or to/from a North American homeport.

Guests can visit Australia and New Zealand, the Amazon and South America, South Pacific and Hawaii, Greenland and Iceland, Asia, Alaska, and the Arctic Circle.

“As the leader in long itineraries, Holland America Line is excited to continue to connect our deployment and onboard programming to further enrich the guest experience,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. “The destination-rich itineraries found on Legendary Voyages are carefully crafted to allow guests to linger longer and enjoy the journey as well as the destination. With many departures from North America, this creates yet another way for our guests to see the world from their doorstep.”

HIGHLIGHTS OF LEGENDARY VOYAGES

There are three Legendary Voyages new to the line.

“Arctic Circle Solstice” : a 28-day trip that heads north to the Arctic Circle and features 11 calls in Alaska, including lesser-visited ports like Nome and Homer.

“Majestic Japan” : 53-day rip with 21 total ports, 13 calls throughout Japan, and overnights at Yokohama (Tokyo) and Kobe.

“Coral Triangle, Volcanoes and The Great Barrier Reef”: a 28-Day trip that explores 10 ports in five countries, with scenic cruising in the famed Great Barrier Reef, Torres Strait, and past the Kumba and Krakatau volcanoes.

The above itineraries will visit unique ports while offering guests an in-depth exploration.

LEGENDARY VOYAGE AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

