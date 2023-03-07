Looking to travel around the world for 154 nights? Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the luxury cruise line, has unveiled its longest World Cruise, The Sense of Adventure, sailing on January 10, 2026, on board the Seven Seas Mariner. Come aboard and explore 41 countries across six continents!

MORE ABOUT The Sense of Adventure

The voyage is a round-trip journey embarking from Miami, Florida.

Before boarding Seven Seas Mariner, guests will have a one-night pre-cruise stay in a luxury hotel in Miami, with exclusive invite to pre-cruise gala event.

Guests will cruise three oceans over 154 nights, visiting destinations in the Americas, South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Passengers will explore 77 ports of call in 41 countries across six continents.

The cruise visits three new ports of call for the brand. Lifou Island, Maré of the Loyalty Islands, and Waingapu (Sumba), Indonesia.

431 free shore excursions and 16 in-port overnight stays in Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Darwin, Australia; and Walvis Bay, Namibia.

Three shoreside excursions: A Taste of History at the Battleship Missouri in Honolulu, Hawaii; Across the Archipelago Dinner at Garuda Wisnu Kencana in Bali, Indonesia; and Passport to Portuguese Flavor at Convento do Beato in Lisbon.

Access to 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as Monastery of Vallée de Mai Nature Reserve from Praslin, Seychelles; Robben Island from Cape Town, South Africa; and the Great Barrier Reef from Cairns, Australia.

“Luxury travelers want to travel further afield and for longer durations, which is why we are excited to announce our newest and longest World Cruise for 2026,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The Sense of Adventure appeals to those who desire just that – over 154 nights of unforgettable experiences where guests will travel to the far flung reaches of the globe. Our World Cruise guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, the sumptuous comfort of our all-suite, all balcony accommodations, and an extensive list of inclusions that provide every luxury.”

WORLD CRUISE AMENITIES

First-class air.

Door-to-door luggage service.

Unlimited valet laundry, dry cleaning, and pressing.

Phone time per suite.

Onboard medical services.

Comprehensive visa package.

Personalized service.

Premium beverages in bars and lounges.

Entertainment for all to enjoy.

BOOKING INFORMATION

Pricing for the 154-night voyage starts from $94,999 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite and $266,499 per guest for the Master Suite.

RSSC.com/2026-World-Cruise Reservations for the cruise open on March 22, 2023, but guests can pre-register from March 13 by calling 1.844.4.REGENT, or by visiting

Will you be sailing on Regent Seven Seas World Cruise in 2026? Let us know in the comments!