Brightline and Everglades Foundation Partner for Freshwater Protection

Brightline has partnered with The Everglades Foundation to restore and protect the Everglades and South Florida’s freshwater.

This partnership includes installing educational materials at Brightline’s South Florida stations to highlight the Everglades’ role in providing clean water and promoting preservation efforts.

“It is vital to educate everyone in South Florida on the critical role the Everglades plays in our lives,” said Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation. “Our new partnership with Brightline will help raise awareness among residents and tourists about this unique ecosystem, which provides invaluable resources, including our most important one – drinking water. Restoring the Everglades is not just about protecting natural beauty; it’s about securing our future and ensuring a sustainable environment for generations to come.”

Five million Floridians, including those near four Brightline stations, rely on the Everglades for drinking water. A healthy Everglades supports recreation, tourism, and real estate while housing over 70 federally threatened or endangered species. Brightline aims to enhance awareness of this vital ecosystem through this initiative and support its health, benefiting Florida’s economy and residents.

“At Brightline, we are deeply committed to the communities we serve, and that commitment extends to preserving the natural resources that sustain all of us,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Partnering with The Everglades Foundation reflects our dedication to sustainability and our belief in the power of collective action to make a lasting impact.”

Brightline is asking passengers to help by using refillable water bottles at their stations and on board. Passengers are encouraged to choose train travel, which consumes less energy than cars or planes, making it a more sustainable option. Additionally, Brightline invites support for advocacy efforts to protect Florida’s natural landscapes and considers donating to The Everglades Foundation to help preserve this essential ecosystem.

