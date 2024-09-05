Seabourn Announces Details of the 2024 Grand Africa Voyage

Seabourn announced an exciting lineup of entertainment and speakers for its 2024 90-day Grand Africa Voyage on Seabourn Sojourn!

“Our entertainment team has worked tirelessly to curate a bespoke and unforgettable program, featuring distinguished speakers and a star-studded lineup of performers to create truly enriching ‘Seabourn Moments’ for our guests as they experience Africa’s most beautiful destinations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

PROGRAM LINEUP

The program includes new cast shows, 28 guest entertainers, and 12 notable speakers, such as West End star Ricardo Afonso, soul singer Michael Lynche, explorer Dr. Mireya Mayor, and Iceland’s First Lady, Eliza Reid.

Guests on the Grand Africa Voyage will enjoy live music, lectures, comedy skits, and a new entertainment concept called “The Seabourn Six,” produced exclusively by Belinda King Creative Productions.

New Entertainment Experiences and Guest Performers

Seabourn Sojourn will feature 28 guest entertainers, including:

West End Star – Ricardo Afonso

December 1-7, 2024

Ricardo Afonso has appeared in numerous West End productions. Guests can expect highlights from his career and performances of iconic songs.

Soul Singer and American Idol Star – Michael Lynche

December 9-15, 2024

Known as “Big Mike” from American Idol, Michael Lynche has released two albums and headlined a Mediterranean tour. He has performed with orchestras across the U.S. and Canada.

Comedian – Tony Daro

December 17-26, 2024

Tony Daro is a well-known comedian who has written for Jay Leno, Bill Maher, and other high-profile names. He has won three Writer’s Guild awards and was nominated for an Emmy.

Musical Ensemble – The Charl du Plessis Trio

January 23-27, 2025

The Charl du Plessis Trio is a celebrated South African ensemble that has won multiple awards, including a Fiësta and four SAMA awards. They perform a range of genres and tour internationally.

Vocalist and Performer – Jonathan Roxmouth

February 3-15, 2025

Jonathan Roxmouth gained recognition in the Barnyard Theatre’s “Grease” and starred as the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera.” He has received multiple awards and recently achieved box-office success with “Key Change – My Favourite Pianists.”

“The Seabourn Six”

Seabourn introduces “The Seabourn Six,” featuring six multi-talented artists in bespoke productions. Performances include:

“Better Together!”: Celebrating iconic bands like the Beatles, Aerosmith, and U2.

“Skyline”: A captivating journey through the world’s most famous city skylines.

“Earthsong”: An emotive production that brings elements of nature to life.

“Silverscreen!”: Featuring music from recent musicals such as Dear Evan Hansen and Moulin Rouge.

LECTURES AND DISCUSSIONS

Seabourn will host a series of lectures and discussions through Seabourn Conversations, allowing guests to interact with experts in various fields. Featured speakers include:

Explorer and Author – Riaan Manser

January 4-12, 2025

Riaan Manser is known for cycling around Africa’s perimeter, covering 37,000 km in 24 months.

Former Private Secretary to Nelson Mandela – Zelda La Grange

January 14-27, 2025

Zelda La Grange shares insights from her nearly 20-year tenure with Nelson Mandela and offers motivational talks based on her experiences.

Wildlife Photographer and Documentary Host – Chris Fallows

January 14-27, 2025

Chris Fallows is a conservationist and fine-art wildlife photographer known for his work documenting great white sharks. He supports various conservation initiatives through art sales.

Primatologist and TV Host – Dr. Mireya Mayor

January 23-31, 2025

Dr. Mireya Mayor is a renowned primatologist and Emmy-nominated wildlife correspondent. She leads the Science Communications Initiative at Florida International University.

First Lady of Iceland – Eliza Reid

February 20-27, 2025

Eliza Reid is an author and travel writer best known for her memoir Secrets of the Sprakkar, which explores her life as a Canadian immigrant in Iceland.

Upcoming Voyage

Seabourn Sojourn departs on November 30, 2024, for a 90-day roundtrip voyage from Barcelona, visiting 42 destinations in 20 countries with seven overnight stays. Shorter cruise segments are available for guests seeking flexibility:

27-Day Jewels of Northwest Africa: November 30-December 27, 2024, from Barcelona to Cape Town.

17-Day Mozambique Channel Discovery & Zanzibar Nights: December 27, 2024-January 13, 2025, from Cape Town to the Seychelles.

59-Day Northwest Africa to The Mozambique Channel: November 30, 2024-January 28, 2025, from Barcelona to Cape Town.

22-Day West African Discovery: January 28-February 19, 2025, from Cape Town to Las Palmas.

