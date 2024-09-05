Oceania Cruises Includes Gratuities for All Guests

Oceania Cruises has introduced Your World Included, a new brand value promise that enhances always-included amenities for all guests worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to “Your World. Your Way.”

As part of this initiative, all guests will automatically receive shipboard gratuities for stateroom attendants, butlers, and dining staff in their cruise fare.

“Oceania Cruises’ promise to show our guests Your World. Your Way has been at the heart of our business since we launched more than 20 years ago. The change has come following feedback from guests, highlighting that they would prefer that we include amenities valued by all versus amenities valued by some. Not surprisingly, our guests place the greatest value on our core inclusions such as free specialty dining and free WiFi; including gratuities creates the richest possible array of amenities and benefits for our guests globally,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “It also gives us a clearly defined position in the cruise sector as the leading ultra-premium line of choice, offering outsized value to our guests.”

MORE INFORMATION

Gratuities are added to other amenities included in Your World Included, such as dining at gourmet specialty restaurants, sodas, juices, specialty coffees, and teas, still and sparkling Vero Water, unlimited Starlink WiFi, in-room dining, fruit smoothies, gelato, artisan ice cream, group fitness classes, and laundry services.

Starting October 1, 2024, gratuities will be included in the Your World Included amenities. This change comes in response to guest feedback expressing a desire for simplified inclusions focusing on key amenities.

The simply MORE offering will end on September 30, 2024, and shore excursion credits and beverage packages will be removed.

“Here at Oceania Cruises, we’ve always been renowned for our warm and authentic service; it’s part of the intangible magic of sailing on board one of our small, luxurious ships. I’m delighted that we are adding in gratuities for all guests, as our dedicated onboard team is working for guests’ smiles – not their tip. Making every interaction with our guests count is our service culture mantra,” said Del Rio.

For guests on a 10-day cruise, this means they will receive always included amenities valued at over $1,800 per stateroom compared to premium cruise lines. This figure accounts for average charges for gratuities, WiFi, non-alcoholic beverage packages, and specialty dining reservations, ensuring guests experience exceptional value and convenience during their voyage.

Your World Included brand value promise:

Gourmet Specialty Restaurants: Enjoy a variety of open-seating restaurants at no additional charge.

In-Suite and In-Stateroom Dining: Complimentary hot and cold in-room dining options.

Unlimited WiFi: Quick upload and download speeds with Starlink® connectivity.

Beverages: Free sodas, specialty coffees, teas, and still & sparkling Vero Water®.

Juices and Ice Cream: Always included cold-pressed juices, fruit smoothies, and gourmet ice creams.

Group Fitness Classes: Free classes at Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center.

Laundry Services: Free launderettes and laundry services are available at concierge and suite levels.

Shipboard Gratuities: Gratuities included allow staff to focus on guest satisfaction.

Guests can also personalize their experience with extras such as air transportation, transfers, shore excursions, or beverage packages.

Head to the Oceania Cruises website for more information!